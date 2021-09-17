Global Cyber Security Market Growth Opportunity, Key Restraints, Future Analysis, Solution & Swot Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Global Cyber Security Market was valued at USD 155.23 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 251.23 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 10.5%.

Latest published report on the Cyber Security Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027.

Cyber security is the technology that protects software and systems from cybercrimes such as phishing, spoofing, tamper, and eavesdropping. Cyber security is used for safeguarding computers, networks, data, and programs from unlicensed or spontaneous access.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for cloud based cyber security solutions is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global cyber security market growth. Also, increase in demand for cyber security solutions in various sectors such as aerospace & defense, Public sector, BFSI, healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and others will have the positive impact on global cyber security market growth. Furthermore, increase in amount of E-Commerce platform and advent of disruptive technologies which is expected to fuel the global cyber security market growth. Moreover, rise in government initiatives and investments will fuel the growth of cyber security market during this forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, change in cyber security standards, rules and regulations and complexities of devices is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global cyber security market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

IBM Corporation,

F-Secure,

Fortinet,

Forcepoint,

FireEye,

F5 Networks,

CyberArk,

Cisco Systems,

Check Point Software Technologies, and



Market Taxonomy

By Solution

Data security and Privacy service offering

Unified vulnerability management service offering

Governance risk, & compliance

Infrastructure security

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

By Deployment Type

Cloud Based

On-Premise

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace & Defense

Public Sector

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

