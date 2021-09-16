Global Damp Proof LED Linear Luminaires Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2028

Global Damp Proof LED Linear Luminaires Market

The Damp proof LED linear luminaires are defined as an electronic devices which are widely used in Humid and Wet indoor Locations, Industrial and Storage Facilities, Garages and Underground Car Parks, and Others. They have various features such as sealed and ammonia resistant, easy installation, and tool free connection due to fast connectors.

The increase in demand for energy efficient devices is expected to boost the global damp proof LED linear luminaires market growth over the forecast period. These devices can save energy approximately 55% as compared to fluorescent lamps. The increase in modernization of infrastructure and upcoming smart city projects in developing countries will positively influence the market growth. Also, growing government initiatives and policies for energy saving lighting systems expected to propel the global damp proof LED linear luminaires market growth over the forecast period.

High initial investment is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global damp proof LED linear luminaires market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Philips Lighting, Zumtobel, Ledvance, Adolf Schuch GmbH, Regiolux, Feilo Sylvania, Disano Illuminazione, Dialight, Opple, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

IP 65

IP 66

Others

By Application

Humid and Wet indoor Locations

Industrial and Storage Facilities

Garages and Underground Car Parks

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

