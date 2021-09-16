Global Damp Proof LED Linear Luminaires Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2028
Global Damp Proof LED Linear Luminaires Market
The Damp proof LED linear luminaires are defined as an electronic devices which are widely used in Humid and Wet indoor Locations, Industrial and Storage Facilities, Garages and Underground Car Parks, and Others. They have various features such as sealed and ammonia resistant, easy installation, and tool free connection due to fast connectors.
The increase in demand for energy efficient devices is expected to boost the global damp proof LED linear luminaires market growth over the forecast period. These devices can save energy approximately 55% as compared to fluorescent lamps. The increase in modernization of infrastructure and upcoming smart city projects in developing countries will positively influence the market growth. Also, growing government initiatives and policies for energy saving lighting systems expected to propel the global damp proof LED linear luminaires market growth over the forecast period.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Damp-Proof-LED-Linear-Luminaires-Market/request-sample
High initial investment is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global damp proof LED linear luminaires market growth during this forecast timeline.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Philips Lighting, Zumtobel, Ledvance, Adolf Schuch GmbH, Regiolux, Feilo Sylvania, Disano Illuminazione, Dialight, Opple, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- IP 65
- IP 66
- Others
By Application
- Humid and Wet indoor Locations
- Industrial and Storage Facilities
- Garages and Underground Car Parks
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Damp-Proof-LED-Linear-Luminaires-Market/ask-for-discount
About Us
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.
Contact Person:
Vishal Thakur
Research Support Specialist
QualiKet Research
6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A
Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com
Website: https://qualiketresearch.com