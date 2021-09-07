Global Delivery Drone Market Analysis 2021 | COVID-19 Impact With Top Key Players- Amazon, FedEx, EHANG, DJI, Airbus SAS, Flirtey, Google,

Global Delivery Drone Market was valued at USD 170.55 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 3,902.5 million by 2027 at a CAGR 38.6%.

Delivery drone is a type of unmanned aerial vehicle that is used for distributing packages to customers in any locality. It is available in two types such as rotary-wing, and Fixed-wing. These are mostly designed with 4 to 8 propellers along with rechargeable batteries and can fly at high speed.

Increase in demand for delivery drones in various sectors including healthcare is expected to boost the global delivery drone market growth. Furthermore, increase in partnerships and collaboration activities by key manufacturers will have the positive impact on market growth. For instance, in April 2019, U.S. based UAV manufacturers and logistic service provider Zipline collaborated with Ghana ministry of health to introduce new delivery drone service for medical suppliers in Ghana in 2017. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in delivery drone will have the positive impact on market growth.

However, lack of technical professional about operating drones and low battery life of delivery drones are major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global delivery drone market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Delivery Drone Market is segmented into type such as Rotary-Wing, and Fixed-Wing, by capacity such as Less than 10 kg, and Greater than 10 kg. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Food, Healthcare, Retail & Logistics, and Postal.

Also, Global Delivery Drone Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Amazon, FedEx, EHANG, DJI, Airbus SAS, Flirtey, Google, Skycatch, Inc, and Uber Technologies Inc

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Rotary-Wing

Fixed-Wing

By Capacity

Less than 10 kg

Greater than 10 kg

By End user

Food

Healthcare

Retail & Logistics

Postal

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

