Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Report 2021: Trends, Share, Analysis, Growth & Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Denim Finishing Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Denim Finishing Agents Market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Denim finishing agents are specialized additives used for pre-treatment, dyeing, and bleaching of denim jean garments. These chemicals enhance the color and other properties of the fabric. Some commonly used examples of denim finishing agents include enzymes, resins, bleaches, softeners, defoamers, anti-back staining agents, etc. The weaved denim fabric is chemically and mechanically treated with these agents to make it soft and stable. Additionally, they eliminate impurities, increase stiffness to ensure dimensional stability, and help improve the appearance, luster, water, and flame-resistance, etc., of the fabric.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Trends:

The expanding textile industry across the globe is among the primary factors driving the denim finishing agents market. Moreover, the rising demand for premium apparel that are treated and maintained with high-quality finishing agents is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, several product innovations, such as the launch of novel denim fabric varieties, including stretchable, skinny, colored, stain-resistant, etc., are also acting as growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, many product manufacturers are developing bio-based finishing formulations and nano-coatings for minimal environmental impact and increased biodegradability, which is propelling the product demand. In the coming years, the numerous promotional activities by garment manufacturers, coupled with the growing number of online retail channels offering a wide range of products, are anticipated to fuel the denim finishing agents market.

Global Denim Finishing Agents Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AB Enzymes GmbH (Associated British Foods plc), Americos Industries Inc., Aplicación y Suministros Textiles S.A., BASF SE, Denimist Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Kemin Industries Inc, Kunal Organics Pvt. Ltd., Nearchimica S.p.A., Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC, Rudolf GmbH and The Seydel Companies Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Enzymes

Resins

Softeners

Defoamers

Anti-Rusting Agent

Crush Resistant

Anti-Back Staining Agent

Others

Breakup by Enterprises Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

