Global Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share , Growth Analysis , Challenges and Future Plan with Top Key Players

Global Dermatology Devices Market

Dermatology devices are used to diagnose and monitor skin diseases as well as hair, and nail related diseases like psoriasis, sunburn, lesions, rashes, hair removal, nail infection, acne, and eczema. Dermatology devices are classified into two types such as treatment Devices and diagnostic Devices. Treatment devices are lasers, light therapy devices, electrosurgical equipments, liposuction devices, cryotherapy devices, and microdermabrasion devices. Diagnostic devices are microscopes, dermatoscopes, and imaging techniques.

Increase in prevalence of skin cancer is expected to drive the global dermatology devices market growth. For instance, according to “Skin Care Foundation” around 10,130 deaths happened due to skin cancer in 2016. It is expected to increase the demand for rapid diagnosis of skin diseases like cancer will boost the growth of global dermatology devices market. Furthermore, rise in technological advancements is expected to fuel the global dermatology devices market growth. Moreover, collaboration by key players is expected to fuel the global dermatology devices market growth. For instance, in December 2019, LEO Pharma collaborated with the Portal Instruments for development of Needle- Free Drug Delivery Device. This device is used for treatment of skin related diseases.

However, high cost of dermatological treatments is the major restraining factor for market which is expected to hamper the growth of global dermatology devices market. Also, severe side effects of dermatological treatments are expected to hamper the global dermatology device market growth.

Global Dermatology Devices Market Segmentation

Global Dermatology Devices Market segmented into Types such as Treatment Devices such as Lasers, Light Therapy Devices, Electrosurgical Equipments, Liposuction Devices, Cryotherapy Devices, and Microdermabrasion Devices, and Diagnostic Devices such as Microscopes, Dermatoscopes, and Imaging Techniques. Further, global dermatology devices are segmented into application such as Skin Diseases, Hair Removal, Tattoo Removal, Stretch Mark Reduction, and Others, by end users such as Hospitals, Clinics, and Others.

Also, global dermatology devices market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Global Dermatology Devices Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Alma Lasers, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure Inc., Lumenis, Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Avita Medical, Syneron Medical Ltd, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Lutronics Corporation.

However, the Global Dermatology Devices Market is quite fragmented and it is a tough competition which is going on, owing the presence of various established names vying for the top position. The target market is also witnessing an ingress of new entrants who are posing challenges to established names with tactical moves like product innovation & new product portfolios. Major companies are countering these challenges by having their own collaboration, merger, acquisition, and other strategies. The Global Dermatology Devices Market report is also keeping an eye on the geographies to understand demographical features.

