Global Digital Farming market Size, Share, Analysis by Recent Trends and Key Tactics and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

Global Digital Farming Market

Digital farming is also known as digital agriculture is basically uses of IT in agriculture & it involves applications of connected machinery & other agricultural technologies. This technology is used to improve overall farm production, to improve financial performance & to help farmers boost their farm productivity by means of advanced digital technology. Digital farming largely involves the use of connected devices & machinery and other digital technologies to improve yield.

The rise in population and the increase in demand for food are prominent factors which expected to boost the global digital farming market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in demand to efficiently deal with weeds, pests, and other diseases will positively influence the farmers to9 digitalize their farms. In developing countries, cheaper interest data & strong penetration of smart devices are propelling the digital farming market growth during this forecast timeline. Moreover, the growing government initiatives in digitizing farms through investments are expected to fuel the market growth. The continuous advancements in predictive analytics are expected to be another opportunity for the global digital farming market growth.

High initial capital and lack of limited awareness regarding digital farming are major restraints which are expected to hamper the global digital farming market growth during this forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Digital Farming market is segmented into component such as Hardware, Software, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Precision Farming, Live Stock Monitoring, Green House Farming, and Others.

Also, the Global Digital Farming market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Accenture PLC,

Hexagone AB,

IBM Corporation,

Deere & Co.,

Salt Mobile SA,

Cisco Systems Inc,

Trimble Navigation Ltd.,

Epicor Software Corporation, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Hardware

Software

Others

By Application

Precision Farming

Live Stock Monitoring

Green House Farming

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

