Global Digital Farming market Size, Share, Analysis by Recent Trends and Key Tactics and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027
Digital farming is also known as digital agriculture is basically uses of IT in agriculture & it involves applications of connected machinery & other agricultural technologies. This technology is used to improve overall farm production, to improve financial performance & to help farmers boost their farm productivity by means of advanced digital technology. Digital farming largely involves the use of connected devices & machinery and other digital technologies to improve yield.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Farming-Market/request-sample
The rise in population and the increase in demand for food are prominent factors which expected to boost the global digital farming market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in demand to efficiently deal with weeds, pests, and other diseases will positively influence the farmers to9 digitalize their farms. In developing countries, cheaper interest data & strong penetration of smart devices are propelling the digital farming market growth during this forecast timeline. Moreover, the growing government initiatives in digitizing farms through investments are expected to fuel the market growth. The continuous advancements in predictive analytics are expected to be another opportunity for the global digital farming market growth.
High initial capital and lack of limited awareness regarding digital farming are major restraints which are expected to hamper the global digital farming market growth during this forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The Global Digital Farming market is segmented into component such as Hardware, Software, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Precision Farming, Live Stock Monitoring, Green House Farming, and Others.
Also, the Global Digital Farming market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Inquire @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Farming-Market/inquire-before-buying
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as
- Accenture PLC,
- Hexagone AB,
- IBM Corporation,
- Deere & Co.,
- Salt Mobile SA,
- Cisco Systems Inc,
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.,
- Epicor Software Corporation, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Others
By Application
- Precision Farming
- Live Stock Monitoring
- Green House Farming
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Get Discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Farming-Market/ask-for-discount
About Us
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.
Contact Person:
Vishal Thakur
Research Support Specialist
QualiKet Research
6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A
Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com
Website: https://qualiketresearch.com