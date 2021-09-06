Global Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market Size, Share, Growth Driver and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

The Global Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market was valued at USD 20.16 billion in 2019 which expected to reach USD 41.35 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 12.05%.

Digital- Out-Of-Home (DOOH) is refers to digital media which is present in environments that are accessible to the public. Examples of DOOH media include digital billboards and outdoor signage, and as networks of screens found in businesses such as Malls and healthcare providers. DOOH media is currently most commonly used for infrastructural, commercial, and institutional applications.

The increase in spending on programmatic advertising is key driving factor which expected to boost the global digital-out-of-home (DOOH) market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, the growing focus on business intelligence and the rise in market competitiveness will positively influence the market growth. Also, continuous technological innovations in display technologies will propel the global digital-out-of-home (DOOH) market growth during this forecast timeline. Moreover, the increase in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and emergence of the cloud platform is anticipated to drive the global digital-out-of-home (DOOH) market growth in near future. In addition, the growing utilization of commercial displays in the advertising sector is anticipated to support the market growth.

The increase in trend of online/ broadcast advertisement is expected to hinder the global digital-out-of-home (DOOH) market growth. Also, lack of standards for interoperability between devices may affect the global digital-out-of-home (DOOH) market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market is segmented into format type such as Billboard, Transit, Street Furniture, and Others, by application such as Indoor, and Outdoor. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Automotive, Personal Care & Household, Retail, Food & Beverages, Telecom, BFSI, and Others.

Also, the Global Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Prismview LLC, Mvix, Inc., BroadSign International LLC, oOh!Media Ltd., DaKTronics, NEC Display Solutions Ltd, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Outfront Media Inc., Lamar Advertising Company, JCDecaux, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Format Type

Billboard Transit Street

Furniture

Others

By Application

Indoor

Outdoor

By End User

Automotive Personal Care &

Household Retail Food & Beverages

Telecom BFSI Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

