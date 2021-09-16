Global Digital Workplace Market Research Report, Future Analyzing, Share, Recent News, Growth Factor , Global Industry Report to 2027

Global Digital Workplace Market was valued at USD 20.8 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 38.52 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 20.8%.

New research report on the Global Digital Workplace Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about market dynamics. These dynamics influence the market growth from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard & can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve an impressive growth rate during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Digital workplace is the type of corporate tool which bring the concept of aligning technology, business processes, and employees using digital transformation. Digital workplace improves operational efficiencies of the enterprises. Increase in demand for digital workplace in various sectors like Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecommunication, and BFSI which is expected to boost the global digital workplace market.

Increase in digitalization is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global digital workplace market growth. Furthermore, change in working culture and rise in demand for remote working capabilities from employees to maintain work balance which is expected to propel the global digital workplace market growth. Moreover, increase in technological advancements will have the positive impact on global digital workplace market growth. For instance, in February 2020, BlackBerry had launched digital workplace software which is classified into two types On-premise and cloud with threat detection capabilities powered by AI.

For a better understanding of the Global Digital Workplace Market, a better grip over the macroeconomic as well as micro economic aspects are needed as they are impacting the market towards growth. These factors can allow a swift helming of the market via rough patches of economic crisis and also helps in averting plummeting results. With real-time data, the Global Digital Workplace Market report captures the essence of the market & offers a close reading of demographic changes. This would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities & optimally use resources offered by growth pockets.

Market Restraint

However, lack of training and required education among the workforce is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global digital workplace market growth. Also, transformation and integration process related issues will affect the global digital workplace market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Digital Workplace Market is segmented into component such as Solutions and Services, by enterprise size such as Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. Further, Global Digital Workplace Market is segmented to vertical such as Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecommunication, and BFSI.

Also, Global Digital Workplace Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Cognizant,

Capgemini,

Unisys,

Citrix,

TCS,

NTT Data,

DXC Technology,

BlackBerry,

Wipro, and



