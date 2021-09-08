Global Direct Attach Cable Market Size and Detailed Analysis Focusing on Key Players, Future Plan Report Surveys and Forecast Report 2021- 2027

Global Direct Attach Cable Market

Direct attach cable (DAC) is defined as the cable which connects directly to the ports or line cards. The increase in adoption of direct attach cable for the data storage is boosting the growth of the direct attach cable market., The benefits provided by the direct attach cable like bandwidth capacity, high security, high speed, and reliability are also drive the growth of the direct attach cable market.

The rise in investments by manufacturers in order to meet evolving requirements of high bandwidth applications & lower power consumption, considered as a key driving factor which expected to boost demand for direct attach cables over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in demand for the next generation high-speed products will positively influence the market growth. Also, the growing use of optical cable in consumer electronics is further propelling the global direct attach cable market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, the growing use of direct attach cables in the datacenter for data storage will support the global direct attach cable market growth. In addition, the increasing usage of the internet across the globe is also driving the market demand.

High cost associated with the optical cable and high cost of the raw material are market restraints which expected to hamper the global direct attach cable market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Direct Attach Cable Market is segmented into product type such as Direct Attach Copper Cables, and Active Optical Cables, by form factor such as QSFP, CXP, CX4, CFP, and CDFP. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Data Storage, Telecommunications, Networking, High Performance Computing Centers, and Others.

Also, the Global Direct Attach Cable Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as 3M, Tripp Lite, TE Connectivity Ltd., Panduit, Nexans S.A, Molex, Juniper Networks, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Direct Attach Copper Cables

Active Optical Cables

By Form

QSFP

CXP

CX4

CFP

CDFP

By End User

Data Storage

Telecommunications

Networking

High Performance Computing Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

