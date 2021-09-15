Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2027

Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market

The disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals are used to destroy harmful microorganisms such as virus, bacteria, and fungi,. There are various types of disinfectants, antimicrobial chemicals available in the market, which include Phenolics, Iodophors, Nitrogen compounds, Organometallics, Organosulfurs, Aldehydes, and Others. The phenolic compounds are used as disinfectant for surfaces such as laboratory, and non-critical medical devices such as blood pressure cuffs, stethoscope, hospital beds, and furniture.

The increase in prevalence of healthcare associated infections is expected to boost the growth of global disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals market over the forecast period. Also, the rise in healthcare investments by government and private companies across the globe will positively influence the market growth. Furthermore, growing COVID-19 pandemic across the globe expected to drive the global disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals market growth during this forecast timeline. Moreover, the increase in demand from water treatment and healthcare industries is expected to propel the global disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals market growth. In addition, the rise in awareness, especially across the emerging economies like APAC, and MEA is projected to further fuel the market in near future.

Lack of awareness about the use of chemical disinfectants is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals market growth. Also, improper disposable of chemicals is expected to lead to contamination of soil, and water may limit the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market is segmented into function such as Disinfectants & Sanitizers, and Antimicrobial Additives, by chemical products such as Phenolics, Iodophors, Nitrogen compounds, Organometallics, Organosulfurs, Aldehydes, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Paint & Coatings, Medical & Healthcare, Food & Beverage Processing, Plastics, Textiles, and others.

Also,the Global Disinfectant and Antimicrobial Chemicals Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, ASHLAND INCORPORATED, AKZO NOBEL NV, AKCROS CHEMICALS LIMITED, CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, FERRO CORPORATION, LANXESS AG, LONZA GROUP LIMITED, and MILLIKEN & COMPANY.

The analysis of the global disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals market is based on the regions across the global level and regional level. Regionally, the report includes the key regions such as north america, latin america, asia pacific, europe, and the middle east & africa. Each region is examined more profoundly, with the latest trends, outlook, and promising opportunities in the global disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals market share over the review period of 2027.

