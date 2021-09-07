Global DLP Chipset Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Analysis, Forecasts 2021-2027

Global DLP Chipset Market

DLP is also referred as digital light processing which is a way to display and project information. This is mainly based on an optical semiconductor called as a DMD (Digital Micromirror System) which uses mirrors to reflect light to create an image. These are made of aluminum & are mounted in a semiconductor chip. The DLP chipset consists of mixture of mechanical, electrical, and optical engineering applications.

The presence of DLP chips like sealed imaging chip & filter free chips which require less maintenance which expected to boost the growth of DLP chipset market during this forecast timeframe. Most of the DLP projectors have DLP chips, reducing the chances of dust particles enter into the projected image. Also, the DLP chipset operate without air filters, thus minimizing the maintenance, since there is no need to clean the filter. Furthermore, the increase in demand for consumer electronics across the globe will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, the growing applications of DLP chipset due to continuous research and development like LED pico projectors is expected to create market opportunities for the Global DLP chipset market in near future.

High initial cost is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global DLP chipset market growth over the forecast period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Texas Instruments Incorporated, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Optoma Corporation, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Luminous Power Technologies, Greenlight Optics, Barco, Acer Inc., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

DLP Pico Chipset

DLP Standard Chipset

By Application

Mobile Phones

Conference Room

Home Theatre

Video Wall

Wearable Devices

3D Printers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

