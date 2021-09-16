Global Dosing Systems Market Size, Swot Analysis , Key Factors, Infrastructure growth during this forecast till 2027

Global Dosing System Market was valued at USD 5.8 billion by 2019 which is expected to reach USD 9.22 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.5%.

A dosing system is a fluid metering equipment which feeds fluids, chemicals or substance in regular quantities for demanding applications in water and waste water treatment plants, oil and gas plants, chemical processing, food and beverages and other processing industries.

The system comprises of various components such as pumps, valves, control unit, filters, tank, pipes and fittings and other accessories. The dosing pump is the heart of the dosing system which pumps a very precise flow of fluid or chemicals into fluid streams, vessels, or processing units.

Diaphragm Pumps

A diaphragm pump is a positive displacement pump that works with using a blend of the reciprocating action of a rubber, teflon diaphragm, thermoplastic and appropriate valves on any face of the diaphragm to pump a fluid. It is also known as a Membrane pump. They are used in wide variety of industries as they can handle wide varieties of fluids. They are classified into various types such as-

Air-Operated Pumps Small Air-Operated Pumps Small Motor Driven Pumps Motor Driven Pumps Wanner Hydra-Cell Pumps



Peristaltic Pumps

A peristaltic pump is a type of positive displacement pump used for pumping a variety of liquids. The liquid can be controlled in an elastic tube which is fixed inside a circular pump. A rotor can be attached with shoes, rollers, wipers, and lobes to the outside boundary of the rotor which reduces the flexible tube. As the rotor turns, the fraction of the tube in compression can be pinched closed, thus forcing the liquid to pump through the tube. These pumps are also known as roller pumps. Types of peristaltic pump include-

Hose pumps Tube pumps



Plunger Pumps

It is a type of reciprocating positive displacement pump designed to move fluids and generate high pressure. It uses a plunger or piston to move media through a cylindrical chamber. The plunger displaces the available volume through its own volume and increases the pressure of the fluid to be pumped. They are used in wide used in municipal and industrial sewage applications.

A skid-mounted dosing system is a set-up where all the components of the dosing systems such as multiple pumps, filters, tanks, valves, control units, pipes and fittings are mounted over a common metal base, with complete controls. This set-up can be directly connected to the process systems components, required for smooth & efficient dosing.

Rise in awareness regarding wastewater treatment is expected to boost the global dosing systems market growth. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives and rise in production rate of pharmaceuticals and chemical processing industries will have the positive impact on global dosing systems market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for dosing systems in various sectors due to several factors such as impart precision, faster outputs, and effectiveness is expected to fuel the global dosing systems market growth.

Among the Application segment, the Chemical Processing segment is expected to drive the market demand for dosing systems throughout the forecast period

The dosing systems equipment providers are doing strategic partnerships across the globe, with distributors and suppliers, to increase their market presence. In order to grow inorganically and to gain competitive advantage, these vendors are acquiring other small and local players to strengthen their product portfolio. The vendors are also putting millions of dollars into R&D for product innovation and upgradation for various types of pumps and dosing systems for wide array of application

Over the past couple of years, the processing industries has gone through a diverse set of changes in terms of complex processes and workflows. This has increased the demand for custom dosing solutions for custom applications which needs precise flow of fluids for various demanding applications. These custom solutions are built with demanding fluid handling capabilities with added features and services. Such custom demands and requirements are not fulfilled easily by the standard metering pumps and dosing systems which would impact the market growth.

However, high prices of raw materials and rise in number of coal bed methane are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global dosing systems market growth. Also, lack of Greenfield investments will affect the growth of global dosing systems market.

Market Segmentation

Global Dosing Systems Market is segmented into pump type such as Piston Pump, Diaphragm Pump, and Others. Further, Global Dosing Systems Market is segmented into application such as Paper & Pulp, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Oil & Gas, and Others.

The assessment and forecast of the Dosing Systems Market have been studied on a global and regional basis. Based on the region, the Dosing Systems Market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Netzsch Pumpen & Systeme GmbH, Lewa GmbH.Effluent Control & Recovery Ltd., Emec Srl., Blue-White Industries, Ltd., SPX Corporation., Seko Spa., Prominent Dosiertechnik GmbH, Idex Corporation, and Grundfos GmbH.

