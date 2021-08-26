Global Down Syndrome Market 2028: Industry Demand, Growth, Analysis & Forecast

Down Syndrome Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

The Down syndrome market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3,489.04 million by 2028. Rising awareness about the disease and increasing prevalence of Down syndrome are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Natera, Inc.

Next Biosciences

AtilaBiosystems

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH’

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abnova Corporation

Novus Biologicals (a subsidiary of Bio-Techne)

Mayo Clinic Health System

Boys Town National Research Hospital

Boston Children’s Hospital

Kid Sense Child Development Corporation Pty Ltd

Down Syndrome Cork , a branch of Down Syndrome Ireland

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The Down syndrome market is segmented on the basis of disease type, treatment, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of disease type, the Down syndrome market is segmented into trisomy 21, translocation Down syndrome and mosaic Down syndrome. In 2021, trisomy 21 segment is dominating the market as more than 95 percent of cases of Down syndrome are trisomy 21.

On the basis of treatment, the Down syndrome market is segmented into diagnosis and therapy. In 2021, diagnosis segment is dominating the market as most of the parents undertake prenatal tests to understand the condition of the fetus.

On the basis of end user, the Down syndrome market is segmented into hospital, clinics, homecare setting, therapy centers and others. In 2021, hospital segment is dominating the market because they are the primary establishments for prenatal testing.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Down syndrome market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others. In 2021, direct tender segment is dominating in the market as it is the primary mode of purchase of diagnostic products by hospitals and clinics.

