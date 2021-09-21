Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Swot Analysis 2021-2027| Size, Share, Market Growth, Products, Emerging Trends, Strategies & Regional Analysis Report

New research report on the Global Drag Reducing Agent Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about market dynamics. These dynamics influence the market growth from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard & can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve an impressive growth rate during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Drag reducing agents are the high molecular weight substances which are added to pipeline in order to minimize turbulence and thereby enhance the efficiency and capacity of flow via pipeline. Friction or interaction between the flowing fluids is the main cause of turbulence. These agents are used to reduce interaction or friction between wall and fluid. These agents are also called as drag reducers.

Increase in demand for drag reducing agent in petroleum industry and crude oil industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global drag reducing agent market growth. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives and investments in research & development activities will have the positive impact on global drag reducing agent market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for light weight drag reducing agent which is expected to boost the global drag reducing agent market growth. Also, increase in focus on biomaterials will fuel the growth of global drag reducing agent market during this forecast period.

However, rise in environmental concerns and increases in competition are the major restraining factors which are expected to hamper the growth of global drag reducing agent market.

Market Segmentation

Global Drag Reducing Agent Market is segmented into product type such as Low Viscosity Glue, High Viscosity Glue, and Rubber Latex. Further, Global Drag Reducing Agent Market is segmented into application such as Chemical Transmission, Chemical Synthesis, and Others.

Also, Global Drag Reducing Agent Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

CNPC,

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical,

Superchem Technology,

Qflo,

DESHI,

Sino Oil King Shine Chemical,

NuGenTec,

Oil Flux Americas,

Innospec,

Baker Hughes, and

Flowchem

