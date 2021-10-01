Global Drug Abuse Testing Market 2021: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Analysis & Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Drug Abuse Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Drug Abuse Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Drug abuse refers to the deliberate consumption of illegal substances or the overconsumption of prescribed psychoactive and over-the-counter (OTC) medications. It can affect the mind and body and cause several disorders, including addiction. As a result, drug abuse is diagnosed by using numerous testing methods to treat related problems effectively. Drug abuse testing also aids in managing the mental status of a patient, handling seizure cases in the emergency room, identifying children and newborns at risk of exposure to illicit drugs, etc. It also finds extensive applications in workplaces where job applicants can be tested for drug usage before being hired.

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market Trends:

The growing drug dependency and substance abuse among individuals for their mind-altering characteristics, medical, non-therapeutic and medicinal uses, and other purposes, such as weight loss, enhancing athletic performance, etc., are primarily driving the drug abuse testing market across the globe. In addition to this, the rising awareness about the harmful consequences of drug abuse, which can create prominent safety and health hazards and reduce the productivity and morale of an individual, is further propelling the product demand. Besides this, the escalating need for screening of employees and job applicants for providing a safe workplace and complying with stringent laws and regulations passed by government bodies is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the improving technologies utilized by pain management and opioid dependency clinics are fueling the demand for urine drug testing, which is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of automated testing and analysis for drugs of abuse with at-home testing kits is projected to drive the global drug abuse testing market over the forecasted period.

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Omega Laboratories Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and United States Drug Testing Laboratories Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Analyzers Immunoassays Analyzers Chromatographic Devices Breath Analyzers

Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables

Laboratory Services

Breakup by Sample:

Urine

Oral Fluid (Saliva)

Hair

Breath

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Workplaces

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

