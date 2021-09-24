Global E-Learning Software Market Relevant Trend, By Distribution Challenges , By Region, Worth Report & Application Forecast till 2027

Global E-Learning Software Market

E-learning platform is the process of acquiring knowledge by using electronic technology and resources. Increase in number of internet users has increased the e-learning software demand for sophisticated online learning courses and trainings. Rise in demand for e-learning software in various sector like healthcare to their employees is expected to drive market growth in near future.

The information & communication technology (ICT) industry has been witnessing peak technological advancements and innovations. The latest transformative technologies adding fuel to the fire are Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and on-cloud deployment facilities. The ICT industry players are more than likely to capitalize on innovation and agility to gain the upper hand in their relevant markets.

Increase in penetration of smart phones and tablets as well as rise in demand for technology enabled teaching and training are the driving factors which expected to boost the global e-learning software market growth. Furthermore, rise in COVID 19 pandemic will increase the demand for e-learning software due to limiting public gathering and maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of Corona Virus (COVID 19). Also, rise in technological developments and innovations will propel the market growth. For instance, in April 2020, Zoho had launched new online education platform in India. Rapid adoption of cloud technology by key players is the supporting factor to global e-learning software market growth.

However, high training cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global E-learning software market growth. Also, slow internet connection and poor network will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global E-Learning Software Market is segmented into technology such as LMS, Online E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, Virtual Classroom, and Others, by provider such as Content, and Services. Further, market is segmented into application such as Corporate, Academic, and Government.

Also, Global E-Learning Software Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

The report has presented a synopsis of the market players leading the global E-Learning Software Market. Porter’s five forces model has been used here to analyze the performance of each key player under different parameters.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Blatant Media Corporation, GeoMetrix Data Systems Inc, Digital Ignite, CERTPOINT Systems, 24×7 Learning, Adrenna, SkillSoft Corporation , SAP, Oracle, and Infor

