Global E-Prescribing Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Component  (Hardware, Software, and Services) By Delivery Mode, By Region and Forecast till 2027

A recent report on Qualiket Research has provided a brief overview of the industry with an insightful explanation. This overview mentions the definition of the product/service along with several applications of such a product or service in different end-user industries. It also includes the analysis of the production and management technology employed for the same. The report on Global E-Prescribing Market has given an in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, competitive analysis, and detailed regional analysis for the review period of 2021-2027.

E-prescribing solutions are also known as electronic prescribing solutions which are widely adopted among healthcare industry because of its various benefits such as improved patient safety, fewer medication errors due to handwritten prescriptions, and less risk of lost or misplaced written prescriptions.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/E-Prescribing-Market/request-sample

Rise in adoption of HER solutions is the key driving factor for market which is expected to boost the global E-prescribing market growth. Furthermore, rise in pressure to minimize medical errors and ADE (Adverse Drug Events) coupled with the need to keep a check on opioid prescriptions in various countries including U.S. will positively contribute the market growth. Also, increase in government initiatives and incentive programs as well as I rise in focus on reducing abuse of controlled substances will fuel the market growth. Moreover, increase in focus on reducing medical errors which is expected to propel the global e-prescribing market growth. For instance, as per the General Medical Council report 2018, in U.K. these prescribing errors and faults are reported in about 9% to 15% of medication orders for hospital patients. By using e-prescribing systems, these faults and errors are reduced in most of the scenarios by almost 85%.

Get Discount on this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/E-Prescribing-Market/ask-for-discount

However, high cost of deployment as well as concern regarding security and workflow are major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global E-prescribing market growth. Also, reluctance among healthcare professionals to adopt e-prescribing solutions will affect the market growth.

The Global E-Prescribing Market is a fragmented one. The presence of the existing market titans and the constant influx of the new entrants are expected to make the market a highly competitive one. These companies are expected to launch their own tactical moves to get the maximum privilege. In the process, they would also assist the global market in its expansion. These strategies often include merger, acquisition, product launch, innovation, and other methods. The report has charted the current market trends as well to make a better predictive analysis. Along with these, geographic analysis of the market, to understand the socio-economic factors at play, is playing a pivotal role.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as CERNER CORPORATION, EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION, ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC., ATHENAHEALTH, INC., NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC., MEDICAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC., RELAYHEALTH CORPORATION, SURESCRIPTS-RXHUB, LLC, HENRY SCHEIN, INC, and DRFIRST, INC.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By System Type

Stand-alone E Prescribing System

Integrated E-Prescribing System

By Delivery Mode

Cloud Based

Web Based

On-Premise

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Inquire Before Buying @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/E-Prescribing-Market/inquire-before-buying

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.