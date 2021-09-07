Global E-Waste Management Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity By Material (Metal,Plastics,Glass,Others) And Forecast 2027

Global E-Waste Management Market

E-waste management is defined as reuse, resale, and disposal or recycling of discarded electrical or electronic devices. Nowadays, electrical and electronic industries are growing rapidly which has led to increase in volume of e- waste across the globe.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing and developed economies is expected to increase the demand for E-wastage management which expected to positively influence on market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) are leading to use of electronic devices in every human activity. Therefore, propagation of electronic devices is expected to increase the significant amount of waste generation, thereby propel the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, the presence of precious metals like gold, platinum, silver, gallium makes electronic scrap recycling an attractive and feasible option will have the positive impact on market growth.

However, high cost for recycling incurred due to lack of awareness is the major restraining factor which is expected to obstruct the market growth. Also, illegal dumping of E-waste by developing countries will hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global E-Waste Management Market is segmented into material such as Metal, Plastic, Glass, and Others, by source such as Industrial Electronics (IT & Telecom Equipment, Medical Equipment), Consumer Electronics (Home Appliances, Handheld Electronics, and Others). Further, market is segmented into application such as Disposal, and Recycle.

Also, Global E-Waste Management Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Aurubis AG, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., SIMS Metal Management, Ltd, Umicore S.A., Boliden AB, MBA Polymers, Inc., Stena Metall AB, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc., and Tetronics International Ltd

Market Taxonomy

By Material

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Source

Industrial Electronics

IT & Telecom Equipment

Medical Equipment

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Handheld Electronics

Others

By Application

Disposal

Recycle

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

