Global Earthmoving Equipment Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Caterpillar; Komatsu; Hitachi Construction Machinery; Volvo; John Deere; Liebherr; CNH Industrial,etc.

Earthmoving equipment also known as heavy equipment that designed for the execution of construction tasks which revolves around earthwork operations. Various types of heavy-duty vehicles are used in earthwork operations such as wheeled excavators, skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders, wheeled tractors, bulldozers, crawlers, motor graders, etc. These are majorly used in the construction industry for moving large amounts of earth or to dig foundation for large building structures.

The growing urban population demanding better infrastructure facilities is expected to boost the global earthmoving equipment market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, the ongoing infrastructure projects are expected to propel the global earthmoving equipment market growth. The rise in infrastructure projects like highways, bridges, railway, dams, and roads will positively influence the market growth. Also, the emergence of eco-friendly products with low maintenance is expected to replace traditional machinery in near future. Moreover, continuous technological advancements leading to the facilitation of real-time monitoring & detecting failure are expected to drive the global earthmoving equipment market growth. In addition, the increase in government initiatives which are undertaken for development of infrastructure & the growing investments in the construction industry are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Stringent regulatory policies associated with emission are expected to hinder the global earthmoving equipment market growth. Also, the growing concerns regarding safety and security may limit the global earthmoving equipment market growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Loaders

Excavators

Backhoes

Compaction Equipment

Others

By Application

Underground mining

Construction

Surface Mining

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

