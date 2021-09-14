Global Edible Packaging Market Industry Analysis, Growth Factors and Growth Opportunity Assessment Forecast till 2027

Global Edible Packaging Market was valued at USD 536 million in 2019 which is expected to grow USD 678 million by 2027, at a CAGR 4.6%.

Edible packaging is used for wrapping and coating various pharmaceutical products and food products to extend their shelf life. Edible packaging is made up with various materials such as Lipids, Polysaccharides, Proteins, Composite Films, and Surfactants. Improvement in mechanical properties like permeation, migration, and minimization of respiration in fruits and vegetables, enhancements of sensory properties like sheen, limitation in movement of moisture and other gases, extension of shelf life, and provide antimicrobial or antioxidant properties, these the main advantages of the edible packaging.

The chemical industry currently is largely influenced by waste and plastic recycling. Communities across the world are exploring bans on the use of plastic applications. The falling demand, especially for commodity plastic owing to application bans and surging recycling is predicted to boost the growth of the chemical industry. Energy supplies and key raw materials are becoming tighter every day. The increasing impact of waste disposal and emissions has encouraged several agencies in setting strict environmental regulations.

Request Sample of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Edible-Packaging-Market/request-sample

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for processed food product and growing hygiene concerns among peoples are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global edible packaging market growth. Furthermore, rise in partnership activities by key players is expected to propel the global edible packaging market. For instance, in June 2016, MonoSol Company had partnered with food grade film customer Dicosia for development of edible packaging of the food and beverage products in pouches. Moreover, Ban on plastics, and increase in awareness regarding environmental concerns are expected to fuel the global edible packaging market growth.

However, high cost of edible packaging and its limited use is act as challenging factor for growth of global edible packaging market. Also, storing and shipping of food products with edible packaging can create health issues is expected to hinder the global edible packaging market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Edible Packaging Market is segmented into source such as Plant, and Animal, by material type such as Lipids, Polysaccharides, Proteins, Composite Films, and Surfactants. Further, Global Edible Packaging Market is segmented into end user such as Pharmaceuticals, and Food & Beverages.

Also, Global Edible Packaging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Edible Packaging Market and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifiesdynamic players of the market, including both themajor and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share reviewto offer a more extensive overview of the key market players.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Devro plc, Watson, Inc., MonoSol, LLC, Tipa Corp, Skipping Rocks Lab, BluWrap, Safetraces, Inc., JRF Technology LLC., Tate & Lyle Plc., and WikiCell Designs Inc.

Get Discount of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Edible-Packaging-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which help our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com