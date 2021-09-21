Global Effervescent Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Industry Analysis Report & Forecast till 2027
Global Effervescent Packaging Market was valued at USD 363.23 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 662.5 million by 2027 at a CAGR 7.54%.
The global Effervescent Packaging Market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Effervescent Packaging Market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods.
Effervescent is defined as fizzy or giving off bubbles. Effervescent packaging is used for the effervescent tablet packing as well as tablets which are high on vitamin level. Effervescent tablets when comes in contact with any liquid or water rapidly undergo structural decomposition. Effervescent packaging is the alternative packaging. Effervescent packaging is classified into various types such as blisters, tubes, bottles, sachets, and stick package.
Market Drivers
Increase in demand for maintaining healthy life is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global effervescent packaging market growth. Effervescent packaging has been substitute of plastic packaging like plastic bottles, metal cans and packaging in food products. Furthermore, increase in research and development activities in healthcare sector for development of new drug will have the positive impact on global effervescent packaging market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of effervescent packaging in pharmaceutical industry due to its unique features such as Tamper-Evident, and Moisture Barrier which is expected to drive the global effervescent packaging market growth.
Market Restraints
However, stringent rules & regulations and lack of financial capacities of regulatory players are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global effervescent packaging market growth. Also, low penetration in emerging economies will affect the global effervescent packaging market growth.
The prominent players in the Global Effervescent Packaging Market are also listed in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The major strategies used by these players in the Global Effervescent Packaging Market are studied in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works & what doesn’t, in the Global Effervescent Packaging Market. Individual players are examined in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence & product catalogue, providing a clear picture of each major player operating in the Global Effervescent Packaging Market.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as
- Oracle Packaging Inc,
- GEA Group,
- Parekhplast India Ltd,,
- Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products,
- Amerilab Technologies,
- Unither Pharmaceuticals,
- Parekhplast India Ltd,
- Sanner GmbH,
- Nutrilo GmbH, and
- Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Tablets
- Granules
- Powders
By Packaging Type
- Blisters
- Sachets
- Stick Packs
- Bottles
- Others
By Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Nutraceuticals
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
