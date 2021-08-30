Global Elderly Care Market 2021 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2028
Elderly Care Market report includes in-depth insights of global and regional markets with the sense given for variation in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile, besides this, the report also provides market price analysis and value chain features. This business research report offers information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market, and another important characteristics of the market.
Elderly Care Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,944,028.05 million by 2027. Geriatric population, rising chronic illness in ageing population and rising awareness of home care services are the major factors for the market growth.
Some of the Key Players/Manufacturers Involved in the Market are:
- Right at Home, LLC
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- BAYADA Home Health Care
- Econ Healthcare Group
- Home Instead, Inc.
- ORPEA GROUPE
- St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd.
- Rosewood Care Group
- Medtronic
- Interim HealthCare Inc
- United Medicare Pte Ltd.
- Trinity Health
- Exceptional Living Centers
- Amedisys
- Living Assistance Services, Inc.
- ElderCareCanada
- LHC Group, Inc.
- Encompass Health Corporation
- Extendicar
- Prolifico
- FC Compassus LLC
Market Segmentation:
Global Elderly Care Market By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices), Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care), Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Trends and Forecast to 2027
Global Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size
Global elderly care market is segmented on the basis of product type, service and application. The growth among these segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices. In 2020, housing and assistive devices is expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market, due to the requirement of assistive devices in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population; those are not capable of self-assistance fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
- On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate elderly care market as homecare is designed in a way which enables comfort to aged patients and population and rising geriatric population globally is leading the growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
- On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of hyper tension, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.
Table Of Content::
Section 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Section 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Section 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Section 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market environment
Market attributes
Market division examination
Section 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Pipeline examination
Section 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market estimating
Market size and conjecture
Section 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Section 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
Division
Correlation
Market opportunity
Section 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
Section 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Section 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
Section 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market difficulties
Section 13: MARKET TRENDS
Section 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Outline
Scene disturbance
Section 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Sellers covered
Seller arrangement
Market situating of sellers
