Global Elderly Care Market 2021 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2028

Elderly Care Market report includes in-depth insights of global and regional markets with the sense given for variation in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile, besides this, the report also provides market price analysis and value chain features. This business research report offers information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market, and another important characteristics of the market.

Elderly Care Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,944,028.05 million by 2027. Geriatric population, rising chronic illness in ageing population and rising awareness of home care services are the major factors for the market growth.

Some of the Key Players/Manufacturers Involved in the Market are:

Right at Home, LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BAYADA Home Health Care

Econ Healthcare Group

Home Instead, Inc.

ORPEA GROUPE

St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd.

Rosewood Care Group

Medtronic

Interim HealthCare Inc

United Medicare Pte Ltd.

Trinity Health

Exceptional Living Centers

Amedisys

Living Assistance Services, Inc.

ElderCareCanada

LHC Group, Inc.

Encompass Health Corporation

Extendicar

Prolifico

FC Compassus LLC

Market Segmentation:

Global Elderly Care Market By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices), Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care), Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size

Global elderly care market is segmented on the basis of product type, service and application. The growth among these segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices. In 2020, housing and assistive devices is expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market, due to the requirement of assistive devices in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population; those are not capable of self-assistance fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate elderly care market as homecare is designed in a way which enables comfort to aged patients and population and rising geriatric population globally is leading the growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of hyper tension, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

Table Of Content::

Section 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Section 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Section 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Section 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market environment

Market attributes

Market division examination

Section 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline examination

Section 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market estimating

Market size and conjecture

Section 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Section 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Division

Correlation

Market opportunity

Section 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

Section 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Section 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

Section 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market difficulties

Section 13: MARKET TRENDS

Section 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Outline

Scene disturbance

Section 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Sellers covered

Seller arrangement

Market situating of sellers

