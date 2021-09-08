Global Electric Massagers Market 2021 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2027 | Panasonic Corporation, Joicom Corporation, MedMassager, Dr. Physio, Shenzhen Relcare Electronics, etc.
Global Electric Massagers Market
Electric massagers are defined as the devices which produce strong vibrations on the surface of the skin and helps to reduce aches and pain in the shoulder, neck, back, joints, and other parts of the body. These devices make use of the electricity to rotate part of the machine to vibrate at a given frequency, thereby providing relaxing sensation to the body.
Massage is a type of rejuvenating technique done by pressing the points on the body which can relax the tissues & muscles, stimulate blood circulation throughout, and relieve anxiety, decrease stress, and release positive energy inside. The increase in the number of spas as well as the growing popularity of leisure beauty is considered as the key factors which are expected to boost the global electric massagers market growth. Furthermore, expanding advanced technology, and frequently launch of novel products will positively influence the market growth. Also, the increase in consumer awareness of the benefits of electric massagers market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in the use of hand-held electric massagers will significantly drive the market growth.
Availability of non-electric massagers and adverse effects associated with electric massagers such as shock, possible stroke, and worsening effect are expected to hamper the electric massagers market growth during this forecast timeline.
Market Segmentation
The Global Electric Massagers Market is segmented into product type such as Back & Body Massagers, Leg & Foot Massagers, Neck & Shoulder Massagers, Head Massagers, and Others, by end user such as Residential, and Commercial. Further, market is segmented into sales channel such as Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Independent Stores, and Online Retailer.
Also, the Global Electric Massagers Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Panasonic Corporation, Joicom Corporation, MedMassager, Dr. Physio, Shenzhen Relcare Electronics, LURACO Technologies Corporation, Vision Sky Shop, Prince Overseas, Medisana GmbH, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product Type
- Back & Body Massagers
- Leg & Foot Massagers
- Neck & Shoulder Massagers
- Head Massagers
- Others
By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
By Sales Channel
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Independent Stores
- Online Retailer
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
