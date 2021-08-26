Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2028
Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.
The electronic medical records (EMR) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on electronic medical records (EMR) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The growing number of hospitals adopting EMR solutions is escalating the growth of electronic medical records (EMR) market.
Major Market Key Competitors:
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Access Control Industry Insights
5.1 Industry segmentation
5.2 Industry landscape
5.3 Vendor matrix
5.4 Technological and innovation landscape
6. Access Control Market, By Region
6.1 North America
6.2 Market & Forecast
6.3 Volume & Forecast
6.4 Western Europe
6.5 Japan
6.6 China
6.7 Other Countries
7. Method / Technology
7.1 Traditional Microbiology
7.2 Market & Forecast
7.3 Volume & Forecast
7.4 Molecular Diagnostics
7.5 Immunodiagnostics
8.Company Profile
8.1 Business Overview
8.2 Financial Data
8.3 Product Landscape
8.4 Strategic Outlook
8.5 SWOT Analysis
Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Scope and Market Size
The electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery, applications, end- user, functionality and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- On the basis of component, the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into services, software and hardware.
- On the basis of mode of delivery, the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into on- premises and cloud- based.
- On the basis of applications, the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into general EMR and specialty EMR.
- On the basis of end- user, the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into hospital-based EMR and physician-based EMR.
- On the basis of functionality, the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into basic systems and fully functional systems.
- On the basis of type, the electronic medical records (EMR) market is segmented into traditional EMRs, speech enabled EMRs and interoperable EMRs.
Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Country Level Analysis
The electronic medical records (EMR) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, mode of delivery, applications, end- user, functionality and type as referenced above.
The countries covered in the electronic medical records (EMR) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the electronic medical records (EMR) market during the large-scale adoption of the electronic health records by hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities, presence of major companies and expansion of healthcare IT infrastructure.
Competitive Landscape and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Share Analysis
The electronic medical records (EMR) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to electronic medical records (EMR) market.
The major players covered in the electronic medical records (EMR) market report are medica, AdvancedMD, Inc., ALERT Life Sciences Computing, S.A., AllMeds, Inc., Amazing Charts LLC, Aprima, athenahealth, Inc, Bernoulli, Cambio Healthcare Systems, CareCloud Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, Medsphere Systems Corporation, CompuGroup Medical SE, CPSI, CureMD Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, eMDs, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Greenway Health, LLC, Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc, Medical Information Technology, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
