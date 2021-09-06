Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Share, Size 2021 By Industry Future Demand, Global Research, Competitive Analysis , Developing Trends, Region Forecast To 2027

Global Electric Toll Collection Market was valued at USD 5.57 billion in 2019 which is expected reach USD 15.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.3%.

Electronic toll collection is also referred as ETC. It is type of high end technology which helps to improve traffic flow and saves time of driver. ETC uses latest technological solutions like GPS, GNSS, and DSRC toll collection and tracking solutions. This system helps to reduce delay on toll tunnels high accuracy vehicle lane, and toll roads in order to improve efficiency of toll collection system.

Increase in demand for safety and efficacy of transportation infrastructure is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global electronic toll collection market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements in this industry like GNSS and GPS technology adopted by Japan in their systems, have enforced government across the world to make heavy investments on toll lanes will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in government support in framing new regulations and standards regarding the implementation of these systems which is expected to propel the market growth.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Electronic-Toll-Collection-Market/request-sample

However, issues related to interoperability, common standards, and selection of toll technology is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global electronic toll collection market growth. Also, high initial cost with significant operating and maintenance costs will obstruct the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is segmented into type such as Transporter or Tag Based Toll Collection Systems, and Others, by technology such as Radio- Frequency Identification (RFID), Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC), and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Highways, and Urban Areas.

Also, Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Siemens AG, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Transcore, Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Efkon GmbH, Neology, Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., and Vinci

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Transporter or Tag Based Toll Collection Systems

Others

By Technology

Radio- Frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Others

By Application

Highways

Urban Areas

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Electronic-Toll-Collection-Market

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com