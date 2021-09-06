Global Electrosurgical Generators Market Size, Share, Growth Status, Top Companies & Future Plan Analysis 2021-2027

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market

The report include a detailed analysis of substantial factors that impact the Electrosurgical Generators Market significantly. The report accurately explains the factors that are driving, restraining, and challenging the Electrosurgical Generators Market growth over the assessment period. It also includes the changing aspects that are expected to create likely opportunities for market players to reach a comprehensive understanding of the market.

During Electrosurgery high-frequency electric current is used, but electric current may cause damage to the surrounding tissues and may lead heavy blood loss. So, to prevent heavy blood lost electrosurgical generators are used. These are classified into two types such as monopolar and bipolar. Electrosurgical generators have wide range of benefits such as less invasive, swift post-surgery recovery, and cause minimum infection.

Increase in preference for minimally invasive procedures as well as increase in prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and kidney diseases considered as key driving factors which are expected to boost the global electrosurgical generators market growth. According to WHO (World Health Organization) cancer is leading cause of death globally, around 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Furthermore, rapid geriatric population and increase in awareness among people will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in technological advancements in electrosurgical generators will drive the market growth. For instance, in May 2019, Olympus had launched its new ESG-150 electrosurgical generator which supply high frequency electrical current that powers many endoscopic devices.

However, availability of other non-invasive ways of surgery is the restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global electrosurgical generators market growth.

Market segmentation

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market is segmented into type such as Monopolar, and Bipolar, by application such as Optical, Dermatology, Cardiac, Dental, ENT, Urology, Neurology, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centre’s, and others.

Also, Global Electrosurgical Generators Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Medtronic Plc, CONMED Corporation, Olympus, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Symmetry Surgical, Inc. (Bovie), Ethicon (J&J), and DePuy

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Monopolar

Bipolar

By Application

Optical

Dermatology

Cardiac

Dental

ENT

Urology

Neurology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

