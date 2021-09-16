Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Top 5 Competitors, Growth Rate , Regional Trend , Application Report 2021 to 2027

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market was valued at USD 30.55 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 49.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.5%.

Enterprise collaboration is a system of communication that enables employees and teams within the enterprises to share information with each other on projects, via collaboration platforms, unified communication tools, file synchronization and sharing exchanges, enterprise social networking tools, corporate intranet portals and other project management solutions. Key benefits of encompassing an enterprise collaboration strategy include:

Enhanced productivity and efficiency throughout the enterprise

Seamless coordination among project workflows and teams

Streamlining work and empowering business performances

Information and Communication Technology can also be defined as the convergence of media technology. Convergence of media technology comprises telephone and audio-visual networks along with computer networks. It is built by the application of a combined structure of link systems or cabling that includes management and signal distribution. Information and Communication Technology has no universally applicable definition.

These are enterprise video conferencing tools used by diverse workforce or remote teams to conduct live video conferences that allow the users to have virtual meetings, chat, collaborate and share document and discuss project workflows in real-time. Some of the popular video conferencing solutions include- Skype, Zoom, Webex, and others.

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) refers to solutions used within the enterprises to securely share and sync files, project documents, videos and images across multiple devices. EFSS

solutions allow enterprises to use cloud storages or on-premises storages as per their compliance needs. Some popular EFSS solutions include- Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and others

Unified Messaging

Unified messaging solutions enables employees within the enterprise to share and send messages to each other via mailbox. This include email messages, instant messaging, chats, and emergency communications and notifications. Some major unified messaging tools include- Software AG’s Universal Messaging, Google Hangouts Chat and others.

Portals and Intranet Platforms

Intranet portals are collaborative platforms that unifies access to enterprise-wide information and application on an intranet. This is used for corporation communications, employee engagement and conversations, knowledge sharing, enterprise search and more. Some major enterprise intranet platforms include- Jive Intranet Platform, Microsoft SharePoint and others.

Market Dynamics

The global Enterprise Collaboration market is estimate to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027, as enterprise are looking for communication and collaboration tools for enhanced team productivity and efficiency. The rising demand for unified communication platforms from emerging and developing economies such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa, would fuel the market growth in the coming years

The market in Asia Pacific Region is projected to exhibit the highest growth at a CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for unified collaboration and communication solutions in emerging economies such as China, India and others.

In the Solution segment, Enterprise Video segment is expected to dominate the Enterprise Collaboration market throughout the forecast period

Among the Industry segment, IT & Telecom, Healthcare and Retail & CPG industry segments is expected to drive the market demand for enterprise collaboration solutions.

The global workforce dynamics are changing drastically, with increase in demand for collaboration, co-ordination and communication within the teams. As the employees are working differently across geographies, departments and projects, they require certain tools to collaborate and communicate seamlessly, to increase productivity and higher engagement levels. This is essential for both internal as well as external enterprise collaborations, where the employees are more informed and connected internally and can engage with external customers via social media networks for enhanced customer satisfaction. Hence, the enterprises are looking for an effective collaboration strategy to streamline workflows and effective project management.

Market Segmentation

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market is segmented into enterprise size such as Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises, by components such as solutions (Enterprise Video, Gateways and Intranet Platform, File Sharing and Synchronization, Enterprise Social Network, and Others), and Services (Managed Services, and Professional Services). Further, Global Enterprise Collaboration Market is segmented into industry vertical such as BFSI, Retail, Public Sector, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and Others.

Also, Global Enterprise Collaboration Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Atlassian Corporation PLC, Vonage Networks LLC,Fuze Inc., 8×8, Inc, Igloo, Inc, Facebook, Inc, VMware, Inc., Slack technologies, Inc, Microsoft Coporation, IBM Corporation.

