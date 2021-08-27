Global eSports Market ecosystem Key Players, Top Brands, Scope Analysis Report
Global eSports Market ecosystem
This eSports Market report explores the rapid rise of the market for video game tournaments as a spectator sport, known as eSports.
It begins by examining the sector’s core dynamics in terms of usage and volume, taking a close-up look at mobile eSports in Asia.
The different players’ role within the eSports Market ecosystem is then explored in detail, along with the sector’s very specific business models.
Finally, the report analyses telecoms and media companies’ strategies with respect to market opportunities and possible positioning, as well as they keys to success in the eSports market.
GEOGRAPHIC AREA
- WORLD
PLAYERS
- Alibaba
- AT&T
- BBC
- BeIN
- BT Sports
- Canal+
- China Mobile
- Comcast
- Douyou
- DT
- ESPN
- Huya
- Intel
- ITV
- M6
- Microsoft
- MTG
- NBA
- Orange
- Pro7Sat1
- SK Telecom
- Sky
- Telefónica
- Telia
- Tencent
- TF1
- Turner
- Twitch
- Verizon
- Vodafone
- YouTube
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- The eSport market
2.1. Definition
2.2. eSports market scope
2.3. Market dynamics
2.4. Audience
2.5. Mobile eSports
2.6. The eSports phenomenon in Asia
- The eSport ecosystem
3.1. A unique ecosystem
3.2. The video game industry
3.3. Event organisers and franchises
3.4. Distributors
3.5. Top brands
3.6. Players and teams
3.7. The business model
- Telecom companies and eSports
4.1. Telcos and eSports in the United States
4.2. Telcos and eSports in Europe
4.3. Telcos and eSports in Asia
4.4. Telcos’ eSports strategies
- Media companies and eSports
5.1. Media companies and eSports in the United States
5.2. Media companies and eSports in France
5.3. Media companies and eSports in the UK
5.4. Media companies and eSports in the rest of Europe
5.5. Media companies’ eSports strategies
List of Tables and Figures
- Executive Summary
• The eSports ecosystem
• How media companies are positioned in eSports
- The eSport market
• Comparison of TV sports rights, video game, video game streaming and eSports revenue, in 2019
• Country rankings by eSports winnings distributed in 2019
• Sports vs. eSports audiences
• Percentage of internet users who have recently watched a live gaming stream, an eSports tournament
• eSport audience breakdown
• Age composition of leading sports leagues’ fan groups
• eSports fans’ connection with the most popular players, by country
• Distribution of video game revenue by segment in 2019
• The most popular mobile eSports games in 2019
• eSports mobile tournament ranking in 2019
• The eSport ecosystem in China
- The eSport ecosystem
• Major leagues and tournaments created by video game publishers
• Most played tournament games, 2019
• Distribution of gaming hours watched, 2018-2019
• Estimated annual Sports sponsorship budgets, by industry
• eSports team rankings by earnings in 2019
• Global eSports revenue totals and breakdown in 2019
• eSports revenue projection up to 2022
• eSports industry financial flows
- Telecom companies and eSports
• How telcos are positioned with respect to eSports
- Media companies and eSports
• How media companies are positioned in eSports