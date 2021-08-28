Global Ethylene Glycol Market Report- Statistical Analysis, Business Opportunity and Forecast 2025

The analysis covered in the Global Ethylene Glycol Market Business Report clearly depicts the various market segments that can see the fastest business development during the estimated forecasting framework. Various steps were taken to generate this report, and input from a professional team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters was used here. Conduct background analysis and supplier participation analysis. Global Ethylene Glycol Market Report analysis and competitor analysis help the company determine the range of its products to consumers in terms of size, color, design, and price.

Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 42.09 mtpa in 2020 to 71.83 mtpa in 2025. Around 52 planned and announced Ethylene Glycol (EG) projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by the Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead Ethylene Glycol (EG) capacity additions by 2025, followed by India and Iran. Reliance Industries Ltd, Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co Ltd, China Petrochemical Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years. Scope of this Report-

– Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) capacity outlook by region

– Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) outlook by country

– Ethylene Glycol (EG) planned and announced projects details

– Capacity share of the major Ethylene Glycol (EG) producers globally

– Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) capital expenditure outlook by country Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Ethylene Glycol (EG) plants globally

– Identify opportunities in the global Ethylene Glycol (EG) industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Ethylene Glycol (EG) capacity data

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is This Report About?

1.2. Market Definition

2. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 20152025

2.3. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 20152020

2.4. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

2.5. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020

2.6. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

2.7. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry

2.8. Global Ethylene Glycol (EG) Capacity Contribution by Region

2.9. Key Companies by Ethylene Glycol (EG) Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2020

2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

2.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Ethylene Glycol (EG) Projects

4. Asia Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry

4.1. Asia Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, An Overview

4.2. Asia Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 20152025

4.3. Asia Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 20152020

4.4. Asia Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020

4.5. Asia Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

4.6. Asia Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

4.7. Asia Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

4.8. Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry in China

4.9. Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry in Taiwan

4.10. Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry in India

4.11. Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry in South Korea

4.12. Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry in Singapore

4.13. Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry in Japan

4.14. Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry in Thailand

4.15. Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry in Malaysia

4.17. Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry in Indonesia

4.18. Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry in Vietnam

5. Middle East Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry

6. North America Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry

7. Former Soviet Union Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry

8. South America Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry

9. Europe Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry

10. Africa Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry

11. Oceania Ethylene Glycol (EG) Industry

12. Appendix

12.1. Definitions

12.2. Abbreviations

12.3. Status Definition

12.4. Methodology

