Global Ethylene Market Covid-19 Impact, Surveys, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

Global Ethylene Market

Ethylene is colourless gas usually have a sweet and unpleasant smell and taste. It is derived from natural gas and petroleum and is widely used to heal aging process in plants. Ethylene is mainly used for polymerization, oxidation, alkylation, halogenations, hydration, and hydrohalogenation and others. Ethylene does not dissolve in water, but mixes well with most organic solvents.

The increase in demand for ethylene oxide for the manufacturing of plastics expected to boost the global ethylene market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, the growing production of shale gas is increasing ethane production will positively influence the market growth. Also, low production cost of the gas will drive the growth of the global ethylene market. Moreover, the rise in demand for ethylene from various end users will support the market growth. Polyethylene is commonly used in manufacturing car bodies, wiring & cables, electrical insulation, fuel tanks, and others which anticipated to drive the demand for ethylene in the market during this forecast timeline.

Fluctuation in the price of raw material is major restraint which expected to hamper the global ethylene market growth over the forecast period. Also, strict government rules and regulations related to the use of ethylene may affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

SABIC,

NOVA Chemicals Corporation,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,

Sasol,

Westlake Chemical Corporation,

BASF SE,

Repsol,

China National Petroleum Corporation ,

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.,

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company,

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation,

Dow,

Exxon Mobil Corporation, etc.

Analysis of the Ethylene market is done on a regional basis. The report serves overall analysis, considering the ongoing trends, opportunities, and outlook in the regional market. The report also emphasizes on top players by providing details like shipments, company profiles, pricing, contact details, product specifications, & others. Detailed information of the key players & strategies adopted by them are also presented in the report for via understanding of the overall market. The report also consists ongoing and emerging trends which are occurring within the manufacturing landscape.

Market Taxonomy

By Feedstock

Ethane

Naphtha

Propane

Butane

Others

By Application

Polyethylene

Ethylene Dichloride

Ethyl Benzene

Ethylene Oxide

Others

By End user

Building & Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Packaging

Agrochemicals

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

