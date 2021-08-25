Global Excipients Market 2021 Analysis By Regional, Outlook, Competitive Landscape Strategies And Forecast 2028

Excipients Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

The excipients market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 11,244.15 million by 2028. Technological advancements in multifunctional excipients and increasing need for pharmaceutical products across varied therapeutic areas are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical excipients involve everything in a drug except that of the active pharmaceutical ingredients. These molecules don’t possess any medicinal property and are ultimately used for enhancing the physiological absorption of the drug. Excipients are inert in nature and it allows the drug molecule to apply to patients in the right form.

The excipients market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the excipients market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Major Market Key Competitors:

Dow

Roquette Frères.

JRS PHARMA

Evonik Industries AG

The Lubrizol Corporation (A Subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

BASF SE

Ashland

Kerry Group PLC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Colorcon

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

ADM

Croda International Plc

BENEO

Avantor, Inc.

Omya AG

DFE Pharma

Pfanstiehl, Inc.

MEGGLE Group Wasserburg

Scope of the Global Excipients Market.

Global excipients market is segmented on the basis of geography into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Turkey, Lithuania, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa

All country-based analysis of global excipients market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of origin, the excipients market is segmented into organic and inorganic. On the basis of category, the excipients market is segmented into primary excipients and secondary excipients. On the basis of products, the excipients market is segmented into polymers, sugars, alcohols, minerals, gelatin and others. On the basis of chemistry type, the excipients market is segmented into plant, animals, synthetic and minerals. On the basis of chemical synthesis, the excipients market is segmented into lactose monohydrate, sucralose, polysorbate, benzyl alcohol, cetosteary aclohol, soy lecithin, pregelatinized starch and others. On the basis of functionality, the excipients market is segmented into binders and adhesives, disintegrants, coating material, disintegrants, solubilizers, flavors, sweetening agents, diluents, lubricants, buffers, emulsifying agents, preservatives, antioxidants, sorbents, solvents, emollients, glidients, chelating agents, antifoaming agents and others. On the basis of dosage forms, the excipients market is segmented into solid, semi-solid and liquid. On the basis of route of administration, the excipients market is segmented into oral excipients, topical excipients, parenteral excipients and other excipients. On the basis of end user, the excipients market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract formulators, research organization and academics and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the excipients market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others.

By Region

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

