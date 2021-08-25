Global Excipients Market To Witness Steady Growth During The Forecast Period 2021-2028

Excipients Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

Excipients Market is growing with factors such as increased necessity for pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas, technological developments in multifunctional excipients, innovations in biopharmaceuticals, increased demand of generic drugs and focus on orphan drugs. However, the stringent regulatory laws, long duration of drug development process may obstruct the growth of the market in the given forecast period.

The excipients market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 11,244.15 million by 2028. Technological advancements in multifunctional excipients and increasing need for pharmaceutical products across varied therapeutic areas are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Major Market Key Competitors:

Dow

Roquette Frères.

JRS PHARMA

Evonik Industries AG

The Lubrizol Corporation (A Subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

BASF SE

Ashland

Kerry Group PLC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Colorcon

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

ADM

Croda International Plc

BENEO

Avantor, Inc.

Omya AG

DFE Pharma

Pfanstiehl, Inc.

MEGGLE Group Wasserburg

Global excipients market is segmented on the basis of geography into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Turkey, Lithuania, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa

All country-based analysis of global excipients market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of origin, the excipients market is segmented into organic and inorganic. On the basis of category, the excipients market is segmented into primary excipients and secondary excipients. On the basis of products, the excipients market is segmented into polymers, sugars, alcohols, minerals, gelatin and others. On the basis of chemistry type, the excipients market is segmented into plant, animals, synthetic and minerals. On the basis of chemical synthesis, the excipients market is segmented into lactose monohydrate, sucralose, polysorbate, benzyl alcohol, cetosteary aclohol, soy lecithin, pregelatinized starch and others. On the basis of functionality, the excipients market is segmented into binders and adhesives, disintegrants, coating material, disintegrants, solubilizers, flavors, sweetening agents, diluents, lubricants, buffers, emulsifying agents, preservatives, antioxidants, sorbents, solvents, emollients, glidients, chelating agents, antifoaming agents and others. On the basis of dosage forms, the excipients market is segmented into solid, semi-solid and liquid. On the basis of route of administration, the excipients market is segmented into oral excipients, topical excipients, parenteral excipients and other excipients. On the basis of end user, the excipients market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract formulators, research organization and academics and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the excipients market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others.

Excipients Market Country Level Analysis

The excipients market is analysed and market size information is provided based on the country, origin, category, products, chemistry type, chemical synthesis, functionality, dosage forms, route of administration, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global excipients market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Turkey, Lithuania, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. is dominating in North America excipients market due to technological advancements in multifunctional excipients and increasing need for pharmaceutical products across varied therapeutic areas. Germany is dominating in the Europe excipients market with the substantial CAGR in the forecast period due to innovations in biopharmaceuticals, rising focus on orphan drugs and technological advancements in multifunctional excipients. In Asia-Pacific, China is dominating the market due to increasing demand & availability of generic drugs and innovation in biopharmaceuticals.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Research Methodology: Global Excipients Market.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Chief Level Officers, Product and Marketing Manager, Distributors, Buyers.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

