Global Facial Recognition Market by Technology Advancement and Future Outlook 2021 -Panasonic Corporation, – Thales Group (Gemalto NV), – NEC Corporation, – Cognitec Systems GmH

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2025 Global Facial Recognition Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global Global Facial Recognition Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Global Facial Recognition market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The facial recognition market was valued at USD 5.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 10.19 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.5%, for the forecast period (2020-2025).

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Global Facial Recognition market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Click the link to Get a Free Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745297/global-facial-recognition-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Global Facial Recognition Market: Panasonic Corporation, – Thales Group (Gemalto NV), – NEC Corporation, – Cognitec Systems GmH, – Aware, Inc., – FacePhi Biometric SA, – Animetrics Inc., – Ayonix Corporation, – Face First Inc., – Idemia France SAS, – Daon Inc.

Key Market Trends

3D Facial Recognition is Expected to Hold a Highest Market Share

– Presently, around 94% of smartphones features fingerprint sensors, but this is expected to drop to 90% by 2023, with technologies like 3D facial recognition becoming a standard approach to user authentication, growing technological advancement is expected to increase its penetration rate.

– The development in 3D cameras market is also expected to bring advancement and new applications for 3D facial recognition technology especially healthcare IT solutions, payments and commerce sector

– For instance, in June 2018, SensibleVision, a Florida-based firm launched its 3DWALLET technology, designed to let retailers replace cash and card payments and eliminate the need for checkout lines through a 3D facial recognition platform that identifies customers automatically and charges them for their purchases.

North America is expected to hold the Highest Market Share

– The region offers lucrative opportunities for market growth, exhibiting a massive demand for facial recognition technology for homeland security and criminal investigation.

– The biggest facial recognition surveillance system in the region is operated by the FBI. The FBIs ID system maintains a facial recognition database with images of more than 117 million Americans. The FBI conducts, on an average, 4,055 searches every month to identify individuals with facial recognition systems.

– The United States alone witnessed a total of 1,579 data breaches in 2017, of which, 8% of data breaches were accounted by banking institutes. Although this number is small, the amount of sensitive data available in the banking industry is very high, making it a prime target for hackers. These factors are further expected to provide significant opportunities to the facial recognition market.

– Canadian companies are also taking advantage of this facial recognition technology. For instance, Mexia One used facial recognition systems to provide secure event access at the popular industry event, Mobile World Congress 2018.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inquiry for best Discount here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745297/global-facial-recognition-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

Significant Features and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Global Facial Recognition Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Global Facial Recognition Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Key questions answered

– Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Global Facial Recognition market?

– What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Global Facial Recognition market?

– What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Global Facial Recognition market?

– What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Purchase this Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01091745297?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 5 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com