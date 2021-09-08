Global Fiber Optic Preform Market Key Players, Types, Applications, Covid-19 Impact, Rapid Growth and Prominent Players Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027
Global Fiber Optic Preform Market
Fiber optic preforms are flexible, transparent fiber cables which are used to make optical fibers. This is the backbone of fiber optic cable. Optical fibers are made up of high-quality glass, plastic, and silica that works on the principle of total internal reflection of light. The increase in popularity of the high-speed internet bandwidth connection is propelling the growth of the fiber optic preform market.
The increase in investment in the telecom infrastructure coupled with the continuous development in the fiber optics technology is expected to boost the global fiber optic preform market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in demand for fiber optic cables has been increased in line with evolving fiber-rich network infrastructure will significantly fuel the global fiber optic Preform market growth. Also, the rise in demand for high bandwidth communication is one of the key driving factors which expected to propel the global fiber optic Preform market growth during this forecast time. Moreover, the increase in traffic of data is a increasing demand for the optical fiber network which drive the growth of the fiber optic Preform market growth.
High fiber cable installation charges compared to copper wires as well as the increase in the cost of raw materials tends to restraint the fiber optic preform market growth during this forecast timeline.
Market Segmentation
The Global Fiber Optic Preform Market is segmented into type such as Single-Mode Fiber Optic, Multi-Mode Fiber Optic, and Plastic Optical Fiber Optic, by Technology such as VAD, OVD, PCVD, and MCVD. Further, the market is segmented into application such as BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Military & Aerospace, and Others.
Also, the Global Fiber Optic Preform Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Corning Incorporated, Fujikura Ltd., Hengtong Group Co.,Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., OFS Fitel, LLC., Heraeus Holding, Prysmian Group, STL – Sterlite Technologies Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Single-Mode Fiber Optic
- Multi-Mode Fiber Optic
- Plastic Optical Fiber Optic
By Technology
- VAD
- OVD
- PCVD
- MCVD
By Application
- IT & Telecommunication
- Oil & Gas
- Healthcare
- Military & Aerospace
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
