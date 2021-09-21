Global Folding Boxboard Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis , Status, Top Companies & Future Plan Report 2021-2027

Latest published report on the Folding Boxboard Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027.

Folding boxboards are commonly called as FBB which are made up of multiple layer of mechanical and chemical pulp. Folding boxboard provide unparalleled quality consistency, efficiency and product performance in packaging production and processes. Folding boxboard is Light weight, solid, cheap, reliable and very effective solution. These are widely used in retail, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetics, medical, and photographic industries

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for folding boxboard packaging in various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and medical. It is the key driving factor which is expected to propel the growth of global folding boxboard market growth. Also, print quality of folding boxboard is better than corrugated box packaging which is expected to drive the global folding boxboard market growth, during this forecast period. Moreover, steady consumption of liquid packaging and food service board will have the positive impact on global folding boxboard market growth.

Marker Restraints

However, less elasticity, brittleness, and loss of tear strength are the disadvantages which act as restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global folding boxboard market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Beloit Box Board,

JK Paper Ltd,

Box-Board Products,

CartonHub,

Leanpack,

Hongkong Eastern Dragon Group,

Antalis International,

Hangzhou Gerson Paper,

Iggesund Paperboard,

International Paper Company, and

Stora Enso

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Unbleached Chemical Pulp

Mechanical Pulp

Bleached Chemical Pulp

Coating

By Material

Recovered Paper

Bleached Chemical

Pulp-Based

Others

By Application

Packaging

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Greeting Cards

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

