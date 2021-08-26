Global Food Automation Market Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence Global Food Automation Market Segments: by Application Type (Packaging & Repacking, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Grading & Sorting, Pick & Place, Butchery, and Other Applications); By Type (Discrete Controllers & Visualization, Motor Controls, Rotary & Linear Products) and Region - Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 - 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

The Food Automation Market report will help you to understand the market definition, categorization, application, and trends for the Manufacturing & Construction industry. It forecasts the market status, growth rate, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges, future trends, risks and growth factors, sales volume and value, channels, and distributors. This global Food Automation Market research report is an exhaustive analysis focusing on primary and secondary drivers across the different geographical regions, their product trends in different application industries. The Food Automation Market research report is the outcome of a thorough analysis estimation of significant industry trends, and market dynamics.

Product Overview

Automation Market speeds up the process of food packaging, including food sorting, collection and packaging, and process management. An automated process acts as an essential way to solve a variety of challenges such as boosting efficiency, better returns, optimize resources management, reduce security risks, and enhance asset management. The process is a cost-effective solution for companies. It serves as an economic solution through the optimization of the management of resources, productivity improvement, better management of assets, and the mitigation of security risks. Engines help to provide adequate method functioning, while generators ensure the proper functioning.

Market Highlights

Global Food Automation Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.3% in 2030.

Global Food Automation market to surpass USD XXXX million by 2030 from USD XXXX million in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.3% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Effectiveness and productivity were created through the implementation of automated technologies and digitalization in F&B facilities. As a result, the key players in the F&B sector focus on investing in digitalization to increase operating efficiency and achieve a competitive market position. The introduction of digitalization enabled the value chain and use of sophisticated technologies such as cloud, sensors, virtualization, communication networks, robotics, and the industrial internet to be restructured (IoT). Increased demand for fresh, organic, and healthy foods and beverages has further simplified the process and enabled the implementation of state-of-the-art technology such as IoT, blockchain, analytics, and AI.

Global Food Automation Market: Segments

Motor Controls segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Food Automation Market is segmented by type into Discrete controllers & visualization, Motor Controls, rotary & linear products. During the projected timeline, Motor Controls is expected to have the highest market share. Its multifunctional nature drives the motors & generators segment in particular. The growing importance of motors with high-pressure, high torque, and accurate motion process control has greatly improved their usability. Seamless and effective system operation is promoted by the use of food industry generators. It is also linked to the growing awareness of the energy efficiency of generators. Due to the extensive nature of the discrete controller & visualization segment, it offered integrated and flexible production options to manufacturers, it is estimated to account for the second-largest market share in 2019.

Packaging & repacking food segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Food Automation Market is divided by application type into packaging & repacking, palletizing & depalletizing, grading & sorting, pick & place, butchery, and other applications. It serves as an economic solution through the optimization of the management of resources, productivity improvement, better management of assets, and the mitigation of security risks. Engines help to provide appropriate system functioning, while generators determine the stability. In addition, various packaging machinery and robotics are expected to promote the growth of the market in food automation.

Global Food Automation Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising adaptability of automation Market

Automation Market across the food sector is essential as efficiency, quality, and profitability are increasingly needed. The industry is anticipated to push the food processing and packaging automation industry throughout the projected timeline by a shift in consumer preferences to ready-to-eat and packaged food. In the processes that reduce waste and energy consumption, keep margins, improve efficiency, and secure products, the present trend of automation deployment focuses on.

Technological advancements

Effectiveness and productivity were created through the implementation of automated technologies and digitalisation in F&B facilities. As a result, the key players in the F&B sector focus on investing in digitalisation to increase operating efficiency and achieve a competitive market position. The introduction of digitalization enabled the value chain and use of sophisticated technologies such as cloud, sensors, virtualization, communication networks, robotics, and the industrial internet to be restructured (IIoT). Increased demand for fresh, organic, and healthy foods and beverages has further simplified the process and enabled the implementation of state-of-the-art technology such as IoT, blockchain, analytics, and AI.

Restraint

Limited Supply

The growing number of global cases has led to panic among customers for alcohol-based sanitizers and basic foodstuffs. Higher food consumption led to food shortages in retail shelves, disruption of the supply chain, and the immediate demand for large amounts of F&B raw materials. As a result, demand, supply, and production were hindered by a limited stock of staff, and demand for mechanization in the food and drink industry were further limited.

Global Food Automation Market: Key Players

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

GEA Group (Germany)

Fortive Corporation (U.S.)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Rexnord Corporation (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Global Food Automation Market: Regions

Global Food Automation Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. During the projected timeline, North America ought to have the highest share in the total market for Food Automation. As a consequence of the market in processing food in Western Europe, which is well developed as a result of constant growth in the forthcoming years, Europe has held the largest market share in 2020 and can be associated to this market. In addition, the processed food and beverage market is expected to grow significantly in emerging economies such as Eastern Europe, which has a beneficial effect on the equipment industry and strengthens market growth.

Asia-Pacific, owing to its huge food and beverage market base and enhanced standard of living due to rising income levels and the rising number of manufacturers in the region, is anticipated to be the largest growing region from 2020 to 2030. As a result of rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and the liberalization of foreign direct investment in the food sector, the food and drink market in the Asia Pacific region is undergoing significant changes.

Global Food Automation Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

