Global Food Fortifying Agent Market is growing due to increasing demand for healthy food and dietary supplements

Food fortification refers to the addition of micronutrients to food products to increase their nutritional quality. Food fortifying agents are the essential trace elements important for the proper function of every system of the body. Food fortifying agents are used in staple foods to reduce the dietary deficiency and enhance nutritional value.

Rising consumer demand, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness about healthy food are major factors driving the demand for global food fortifying agent market growth. Growing demand for dietary supplements from the middle-class population helps to increase the demand for fortifying agents thereby fueling the market growth. These fortifying agents are used to enhance the nutritional value of food and help to reduce chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, Alzheimer’s diseases, high blood pressure, and others thus equally contributing to the market growth. Further, increasing usage of food fortifying agents in pet food manufacturing and the pharmaceutical industry is enhancing the market growth owing to large nutrients present like vitamins, lipids, carbohydrates, minerals, proteins, and others. However, the high cost of food fortifying agents can be considered as a key restraining factor and limit the market growth. On the other hand, rapid innovation in the food fortifying industry and increasing investment in the R&D activities by key players are expected to offer ample opportunities for food fortifying agent market during the forecast period.

The global food fortifying agent market is divided based on product type, application, and region. Based on the product type, the market consists of proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, vitamins, minerals, and others. Food fortifying agents offer wide applications to infant formula, fats & oils, dietary supplements, dairy & dairy products, bulk food items, cereals & cereal-based products, pet food, animal feed & animal nutrition, and others.

North America region is expected to dominate the global food fortifying agent market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of diseases and increase in the number of cases of nutritional deficiencies in the population due to changing lifestyles are driving the growth of this market in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to account for a substantial share over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing population, increasing spending power of consumers, and rising demand for nutritional food products. China and India are the leading contributing countries for the fortifying agent consumption in the Asia Pacific market.

PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM, Kellogg Co., BASF SE, Arla Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Ingredion Incorporated are some of the major players that are functioning in the global food fortifying agent market.

In 2017, Cargill Incorporated, General Mills, and Unilever entered into a strategic agreement to fortify wheat flour with iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12 to enhance nutritional levels through a mass fortification program.