Global FPSO Industry Outlook Report- Brazil Continues to Lead Global Upcoming FPSO Deployments

A total of 55 planned and announced floating production, storage, and offloading units (FPSOs) are expected to start operations during the outlook period 2021-2026. South America leads globally with 25 planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Africa, Asia, and Europe. Among countries, Brazil continues to lead with 21 FPSOs to be deployed by 2026, followed by the UK with four. Among operators globally, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Modec Inc and SBM Offshore NV lead the deployment of planned and announced FPSOs during the period, 2021-2026.

Scope of this Report-

– Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2021 to 2026 by key regions globally

– Outlook of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2026 by key countries and operators in a region

– Details of major planned and announced FPSOs globally up to 2026

– Recent developments and contracts of FPSOs by key regions, wherever available

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the planned and announced FPSO projects globally

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong FPSO data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about planned and announced FPSOs globally

– Assess your competitors planned and announced FPSOs and crude and natural gas production capacities

– Be informed about recent developments and contracts in the global FPSO industry

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2. Global FPSO Outlook to 2026

2.1 Key Highlights

3. Key Projects Announcements and Cancellations

3.1 Key Project Announcements

3.2 Project Cancelations

3.3 Stalled Projects

3.4 Postponed Projects

4. Global Planned and Announced FPSOs Outlook

4.1 Global Count of FPSOs Brought Online by Region

4.2 Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Countries

4.3 Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Operators

5. Regional FPSO Outlook by Country and Operator

5.1 Africa FPSO Industry Outlook

5.2 Asia FPSO Industry Outlook

5.3 Europe FPSO Industry Outlook

5.4 Middle East FPSO Industry Outlook

5.5 North America FPSO Industry Outlook

5.6 Oceania FPSO Industry Outlook

5.7 South America FPSO Industry Outlook

6. Global Planned and Announced FPSOs

7. Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Status Definitions

7.3 Methodology

