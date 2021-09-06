Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market Covid-19 Impact, Industry Segments, Analysis, Trend, Share and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market was valued at US$ 404.6 Mn in 2019 and it is expected to reach at US$ 1046.8 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR 12.7 %.

Free Space Optics (FSO) is defined as the line-of-sight (LOS) technology which uses directed Laser emitters or LEDs, that offer optical bandwidth Transmitters and Receivers to link video, voice, and data intelligent transfer. A single Free Space Optics link product may incorporate multiple transmitters with receiver/s to ensure adequate performance, in case of interference.

The free space optics is an optics-based technology which mainly deals with light propagation and wireless transfer of data for telecommunications and other networking reasons. FSO technology is usually used in free space that can be air, a vacuum, etc.

Market Drivers: Increase in adoption of military and aerospace for free space optics due to its numerous benefits

Wireless communication faces challenges like bandwidth limitation and low speed of data transmission. However, FSO is a well-known wireless technology in the aerospace and Aerospace & Defense industry reduces most of the issues faced by conventional wireless communication systems. The technology finds applications in satellite links, deep-space probes, communicating to remote areas, UAVs and aircrafts among Enterprise Connectivity. It is used for point to point communication which is placed within the line of sight. It uses various modulation techniques such as amplitude and phase modulation, for converting the input into a digital signal for further transmission.

Free space optics is gaining popularity because of the many benefits such as low installation cost, high bandwidth availability, high speed of data transmission, improved connectivity, and among Enterprise Connectivity.

Moreover, FSO technology is suitable for military and commercial applications, such as telecommunication. This technology works on the same principle as fiber optics technology, except that it uses air as a medium for transmitting information rather than fiber optic cables. Furthermore, the setup for FSO communication requires just a few hours for installation. These are some of the factors significantly propel the growth of free space optics market. The impact of this driver is high over the forecast period.

Restraints: Challenges due to atmospheric turbulence, scintillation and fog

Free space optics market faces a few challenges. For example, before deploying the setup for free space optics communication between two points, the line of sight between the two has to be free of any obstructions, such as trees or buildings. Moreover, FSO propagation can face interruptions because of fog and atmospheric turbulence among others. Presence of fog can severely hinder the characteristics of the light wave being transmitted by absorption, scattering and reflection of the light wave. These are some factors hampering the growth of free space optics market.

Covid-19 Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 crisis in January 2020 has led to a slowdown in the growth of free space optics market, posing several industry challenges. Disruptions in supply chain as well as restrictions on movement have impacted international trade. This has caused a disturbance in business operations and manufacturing of industry players, hampering the market revenue. Moreover, increasing consumer inclination towards purchasing essential commodities is expected to restrict the adoption of new technologies such as Visible Light Communication, impacting the market size in 2020.

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market Share Analysis, By Application

Rising demand of fast and flexible wireless communication technology-increasing demand for fast and flexible wireless technology in various areas such as defense and other commercial areas such as telecommunication is expected to be the major driving factor for global free space optics (FSO) market. Furthermore, low power usage per transmitted bit is likely to aid the growth of target market.

Aerospace and Defense and defense sector accounts for highest market share in free space optics market as it offers High optical wireless capacity, Rapid & Easy deployment, Reliable connection and Secure communication. In the military, operations require secure, relevant, and timely information.

Global Free Space Optics Market Share Analysis, By Region

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America accounts for the major share in the global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market, followed by Europe, due to the presence of established research centers in Eastern Europe & Western Europe are aiding the growth of free space optics (FSO) market in this region. APAC is expected to register highest growth rate during this forecast period due to increasing investment by government. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register stable growth during this forecast timeline.

North America Free Space Optics (FSO) Market was valued at US$ 148.9Mn in 2019 and it is projected to reach at US$ 349.9 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR 11.3% during the period, 2020-2027.

North America is early adopter for FSO. The companies across region are focusing on innovations. The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, under the United State Department of Energy, operated by the University of California, had in early 2002 successfully tested a 28 km Free Space Optics (FSO) link between the Laboratory & Mount Diablo under the Secure Air-Optic Transport &Routing Network program. Data was transmitted at 2.5 Gbps.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report

