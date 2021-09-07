Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredient Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Application and forecast till 2027

Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredient Market

Fruits and vegetables ingredients are obtained from various fruits and vegetables to further used in different food and beverages application. Pieces, puree, concentrates, and others are the types of fruit and vegetable ingredients. These ingredients are widely used in dairy products, confectionery, bakery, and others. Also, puree and concentrates are used to make various fruit juices and other type of beverages. Fruit and vegetable ingredients offer good mouthfeel and taste along with some nutritional properties. Fruit and vegetable ingredients are the important part of food and beverages industry which offers better taste and healthy benefits which serves opportunity to key competitors. These ingredients have potential use in neutraceutical industry due to its health benefits properties.

Increase in usage of natural ingredients in food and beverage industry is the key driving factor for market. It is expected to boost the growth of global fruit and vegetable ingredient market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for natural and healthy food products among consumers expected to fuel the global fruit and vegetable ingredient market growth. In addition to that, increase in adoption of plant based diet is also the driving factor which is expected to propel the growth of global fruit and vegetable market. Furthermore, increase in demand for different food and vegetable ingredients are expected to drive the global fruit and vegetable ingredient market. Fruit and vegetable ingredients are rich in nutrients will have the positive impact on demand of fruit and vegetable ingredients in the market.

However, increase in adulteration activities during fruit and vegetable processing is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global fruit and vegetable market.

Market Segmentation

Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredient Market is segmented into nature such as Organic, and Conventional, by category such as Fruits, and Vegetables, by type such as Concentrate, Paste & Puree, Fruits Pieces, Powders, and Others. Further, Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredient Market is segmented into application such as Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages, Soups & Sauces, and Others, by Distribution Channel such as Business to Business, Business to Consumer (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, and Online Retail)

Also, Global Fruit and Vegetable Ingredient Market segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as SensoryEffects Ingredient Solutions, RFI Ingredients, Diana SAS, Dohler, SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, AGRANA Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ingredion, Kerry Group plc,and Others.

The global fruit and vegetable ingredient market has been examined for the forecast period by considering porter’s five force model for the review period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, a detailed swot analysis has been conducted for an accurate understanding of the various factors influencing the global fruit and vegetable ingredient market.

