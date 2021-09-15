Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market [2021-2027] In-Depth Research, Trends, Revenue, New Project Investment, Industry Insights & Opportunity Evaluation, Emerging Growth Factors with Prominent Key Players

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market

Gasoline direct injection system (GDI) is also referred as petrol direct injection or spark ignited direct injection installed in two-stroke & four-stroke engines. This system directly injects the fuel in the combustion chamber of the engine. The use of gasoline direct injection (GDI) system helps in increasing engine efficiency & output as well as to reduce exhaust emission due to this fact this system is widely used in vehicles which increase demand for the gasoline direct system direct injection (GDI) system market growth.

The increase in motorized mobility along with customer preferences for fuel efficient vehicles which is expected to boost the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system growth over the forecast period. The increase in demand for reducing pollution levels associated with greenhouse gases & improving the air quality are fuelling the adoption of vehicles with advanced fuel injection systems will positively influence the market growth.

Request Sample Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Gasoline-Direct-Injection-GDI-System-Market/request-sample

The GDI system market is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period due to advantages like improved engine performance & thermal efficiency coupled with significant reduction in fuel emission is expected to support the target market during this forecast period. The increase in inclination of manufacturers towards engine downsizing & vehicle efficiency will elevate the market growth. Passenger cars & commercial vehicles are the main adopters of this technology & collectively consume the revenue share of gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market growth.

High cost of GDI system as compared with port fuel injection which is expected to hamper the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market is segmented into component such as Fuel injectors, Fuel Pumps, Sensors, Electronic Control Units, and Others. Further, market is segmented into vehicle type such as Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles.

Also, the Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key Players

Some key operating players are listed in this report such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Delphi Automotive LLP., Eaton, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Stanadyne LLC, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Keihin Corporation, and TI Automotive, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Fuel injectors

Fuel Pumps

Sensors

Electronic Control Units

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse full Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Gasoline-Direct-Injection-GDI-System-Market

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which help our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com