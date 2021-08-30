Global GDPR Services Market To Develop New Growth Story | IBM Corporation, – Veritas Software, – Amazon Web Services, – Microsoft Corporation, – Micro Focus

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2025 GDPR Services Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global GDPR Services Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the GDPR Services market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The GDPR Services market was valued at USD 1183.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4364 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global GDPR Services market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Top Key Players in the Global GDPR Services Market: IBM Corporation, – Veritas Software, – Amazon Web Services, – Microsoft Corporation, – Micro Focus, – Oracle Corporation, – SAP SE, – Capgemini SE, – Absolute Software Corporation, – Proofpoint Inc.

Market Overview:

In May 2018, EU data regulation called the General Data Protection Regulation, went into effect, impacting organizations of all industries where personal data is a significant part of their business and operations.

– According to ZDNet, 45 % of companies run at least some big data workloads in the cloud. The increasing volumes of data generated by different enterprises is one of the key factor driving the market for GDPR services. Enterprises are taking data-driven decisions which is possible only when authenticity of data is retained. Many organizations are even making their data available to the public.

– Organizations, globally, are increasingly facing identity data breaches owing to frauds. Cybercriminals are constantly trying to penetrate business networks and acquire customer information. Thus, strong authentication-based fraud detection solutions platforms aid in protecting banking and financial institution customers from the latest threats in online fraud.

– Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) might get hurt financially while applying for GDPR services. This is because big companies have the resources to pour into their tech and legal teams for ultimate compliance, while the same is not true for SMEs.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Industry to Dominate the Market

– IoT has a lot of applications in healthcare, from remote monitoring to medical device integration. It also has the potential to not only keep patients healthy and safe, but to improve how physicians deliver care as well.

– But, IoT also creates the need for data governance for the healthcare sector, as the industry struggle with the massive amount of data produced by sensors, wearables, remote monitors, and other medical devices.

– According to European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association (ETNO), the number of IoT units in healthcare in the European Union (EU) is expected to increase year on year.

– The US healthcare regulation HIPAA provides protection over patient data. Securing patients private medical history and health records is of the utmost importance within the healthcare market.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

