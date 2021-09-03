Global Generator In Data Center Market Growth, Top Regions and Latest Entries Forecast 2020-2027

Global Generator In Data Center Market

Generators are defined as the backup power supply reservoir for the data centers during a power break. It works as a backup power system and provides emergency power to data centers during a utility power outage. The increase in power consumption in data centers and the rise in demand for efficient power backup solutions have accelerated the generator in data center market growth.

The increase in demand for data centers due to the increasing adoption of cloud platforms and emerging technologies has accelerated in the global generator in data center market across the globe. For instance, as per the Cisco Index report, 6.8 Zettabytes Data Center IP traffic was generated across the world in 2016 and it is anticipated to reach to reach 20.6 Zettabytes data center IP traffic by 2021. Furthermore, the increase in construction of hyperscale facilities and the rise in adoption of Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) is expected to encourage the growth of global generator in data center market.

The rise in power cost may hamper the global generator in data center market growth. Also, the increase in adoption of fuel cells as a power back up due to the huge costs of generators may also limit the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Generator in Data Center Market is segmented into type such as Less than 500 kW, 501 to 1,000 kW, 1,001 to 3,000 kW, and 3,001 kW and above. Further, market is segmented into application such as Analog Control Technology, Digital control Technology, and Others.

Also, the Global Generator in Data Center Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Aggreko plc, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc, Deutz AG, Euro-Diesel, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Hitec Power Protection, HITZINGER GmbH, Inmesol S.L.U., Innio,etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Less than 500 kW

501 to 1,000 kW

1,001 to 3,000 kW

3,001 kW and above

By Application

Analog Control Technology

Digital control Technology

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

