Global Gift Card Market Determined By Manufacturing Summary, Business Profile And Estimate To 2027 Players are First Data, Qwikcilver Solutions, NGC US, Blackhawk Network Holdings, Plastek Card Solutions

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gift Card Market

Gift card market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 859.2 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 14.56% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing adoption in retail industry is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Gift card is a kind of a debit card which is preloaded so that cardholder can utilize it for the purchase of goods & services. They also offer options to the users so they can further add funds in them.

Growing usage of gift cards as promotional tools is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand from corporate sectors, rising trend of e- purchasing, increasing digitalization, growing trend of gifting culture and technological advancements are further expected to enhance the gift card market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Rising concern associated with the usage of plastics and risk associated with additional loss of money is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Key Players: The major players covered in the gift card market report are First Data, Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd., NGC US, LLC., Blackhawk Network Holdings, Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Duracard, TenderCard, TransGate Solutions, Buyatab, Apple Inc., Basic Visual Id Technologies., Creative Cards & Solutions, C. M. M. Info Tech, Prime Plastic Cards., Micro Labels Private Limited., PSM Cards, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Gift Card Market Scope and Market Size

Gift card market is segmented of the basis of functional attribute, industry vertical, merchant, and product. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of functional attribute, the gift card market is segmented into open loop and closed loop.

Based on industry vertical, the gift card market is segmented into retail and corporate institutions.

The merchant segment of the gift card market is divided into restaurants, departmental store, grocery store/food supermarkets, discount stores, coffee shops, entertainment and others.

Product segment of the gift card market is divided into e- gift cards and physical cards.

