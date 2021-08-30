Global Hair Oil Market – By Demand, Current Trends, Growth Analysis, Competitor Analysis, Future Forecast 2025

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2025 Hair Oil Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global Hair Oil Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Hair Oil market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global hair oil market is forecasted to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Hair Oil market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Top Key Players in the Global Hair Oil Market: Dabur India Ltd, – Marico Limited, – Bajaj Corp Ltd, – Emami Group, – L’Oreal SA, – Unilever, – Henkel AG & CO. KGAA, – Bio Veda Action Research Co., – MorrocanOil

Key Market Trends

Argan Oil Gaining Popularity in Hair Oil Market



Argan oil is widely used in western countries in hair care as it moisturizes hair and acts as conditioner and softener for skin and hair. Argan oil is now used across the globe for a variety of culinary, cosmetic and medicinal applications however the usage in skin care and hair care segments are growing at a faster pace. The various phenolic compounds in argan oil fatty acids and a variety of phenolic compounds. The majority of the fat content of argan oil comes from oleic and linoleic acid. Additionally, argan oil which is a rich source of vitamin E, is widely used for healthy hair. This vitamin also has powerful antioxidant properties are likely responsible for most of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacities. Other compounds present in argan oil, such as Coenzyme (CoQ10), melatonin and plant sterols, also play a role in its antioxidant capacity.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Regions

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the hair oil market. India is one of the leading markets for hair oil in the Asia-Pacific region. India Hair Oil Market Growing Strongly. Coconut oil segment is the most famous one across the country especially in Sothern India. Coconut-based oils were dominated by Marico’s Parachute, Bajaj and Dabur are traditionally focused on almond and amla, respectively. As there have been constant rise in the population of the country, the demand of daily essential commodities is observed to be increasing during the forecast period, and so is demand for hair oils. With hair oil having one of the highest market penetrations at 90%, most companies had been playing to their strengths so far.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Significant Features and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Hair Oil Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Hair Oil Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Key questions answered

– Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Hair Oil market?

– What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Hair Oil market?

– What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Hair Oil market?

– What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

