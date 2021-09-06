Global Halal Ingredients Market Outlook, Opportunity, Development,Top Key Players Analysis,Demand And Forecast 2021 – 2027

Global Halal Ingredients Market

Halal is an Arabic word that means permitted of lawful. This term is generally used for food products, meat products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food ingredients and food contact materials. These ingredients are also used in variety of beauty products such as creams, soaps, and lipsticks.

Increase in demand for healthy and safe product is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global halal ingredients market growth. Furthermore, increase in Muslim population is expected to propel the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for halal ingredients in various industries such as food & beverage, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical will have the positive impact on market growth. In addition to that, improvement in the halal certification sector will generate the opportunity for market during this forecast period.

However, lack of uniformity for halal ingredient standards in different countries is the challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global halal ingredients market growth. Also, high production cost will obstruct the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Halal Ingredients Market is segmented into type such as Ingredients for the Food & Beverage Industry, Ingredients for the Pharmaceutical Industry, and Ingredients for Cosmetic Industry. Further, market is segmented into application such as Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, and Cosmetics.

Also, Global Halal Ingredients Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as DowDupont, Archer Daniels Midland, Koninklijke Dsm N.V, Kerry, Solvay S.A., Barentz International Bv, Cargill, BASF, Ashland, and Symrise

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Ingredients for the Food & Beverage Industry

Ingredients for the Pharmaceutical Industry

Ingredients for Cosmetic Industry

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

