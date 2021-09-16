Global Hall-effect Sensors Market: Analysis Report, Latest Trend, Increase in Demand, Current Scenario, Trends, Comprehensive Study Analysis Report to 2021-2027

Global Hall-effect Sensors Market

A Hall Effect sensor is defined as transducer which varies its output voltage in response to a magnetic field. These sensors are used for proximity switching, positioning, speed detection & current sensing applications. The Hall Effect sensors are mainly used in the automotive industry. There are various advantages of using hall-effect sensors such as high quality, durable, strong sensing ability, high speed operation, highly reliable, can measure zero speed, can work in wide temperature range & capable of measuring large currents.

Hall-Effect sensors are manufactured by using BiCMOS technology, a combination of bipolar junction transistor & complementary metal-oxide semiconductor. BiCMOS provides a high current drive per unit, high power dissipation, low input density, and low noise as compared to conventional or CMOS technology. This technology is highly reliable & simple and it is compatible with 0.8-ìm CMOS technology. Thus, continuous technological advancements in hall-effect sensors which expected to boost the growth of global hall-effect sensors market over the forecast period.

These sensors are commonly applied to time the speed of shafts & wheels. They are also used to measure internal combustion engine ignition timing, anti-lock braking systems & tachometers. Also, hall-effect current sensors have wide range of applications in various end use industries including automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, defense & aerospace. The increase in advancements in the field of automotive & consumer electronics coupled with the increase in application of high-end sensing devices are fuelling the hall-effect sensors market growth globally.

The increase in demand for low-cost hall-effect current sensors is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global hall-effect current sensors market growth. Also, the growing issues related the strength of magnetic fields may limit the market growth. These sensors are not suitable for measuring the flow of current if the distance between the generated magnetic field and the current-carrying conductor is more than 10 cm which expected to hinder the market growth.

Hall-effect Sensors Market Segmentation

The Global Hall-effect Sensors Market is segmented into type such as Closed-Loop Current Sensor, and Open-Loop Current Sensor, by technology such as CMOS, and BiCMOS, by Output such as Threshold, and Linear. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, and Others.

Also, the Global Hall-effect Sensors Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Player

Various key operating players are listed in this report such as TE Connectivity Ltd, Bartington Instruments Ltd, MEMSIC, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors N.V., The Micronas Group, Sanken Electric Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Closed-Loop Current Sensor

Open-Loop Current Sensor

By Technology

CMOS

BiCMOS

By End User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

