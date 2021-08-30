Global Health Insurance Market 2021 | Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Insights and Forecast 2028

Health Insurance Market report includes in-depth insights of global and regional markets with the sense given for variation in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile, besides this, the report also provides market price analysis and value chain features. This business research report offers information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market, and another important characteristics of the market.

Health Insurance Market is expected to rise at annual rate 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the growing cost of healthcare around the globe.

On the other hand, strict regulation and longer time for claim reimbursement are expected to obstruct the health insurance market growth in the above mentioned forecast period.

Major Market Key Players:

Unitedhealth Group

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc.

Aetna Inc., Centene Corporation

Cigna, Allianz Care

Axa

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

Bupa

AIA Group Limited,

Aviva, BMI Healthcare

Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited

HBF Health Limited

Healthcare International Global Network Ltd.

International Medical Group, Inc.

Mapfre

Now Health International

Oracle

VHI Group

Vitality Corporate Services Limited

Significant highlights covered in this research report:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics, and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

Global Health Insurance Market Scope and Market Size

Health insurance market is segmented on the basis of type, services, level of coverage, service providers, health insurance plans, demographics, coverage type, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the health insurance market is segmented into products and solutions

On the basis of services, the health insurance market is segmented into inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment, medical assistance, others

Based on level of coverage, the health insurance market is segmented into bronze, silver, gold and platinum

On the basis of service providers, the health insurance market is segmented into public health insurance providers, private health insurance providers

Based on health insurance plans, the health insurance market is segmented into point of service (POS), exclusive provider organization (EPOS), indemnity health insurance, health savings account (HSA), qualified small employer health reimbursement arrangements (QSEHRAS), preferred provider organization (PPO), health maintenance organization (HMO), others

