Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Segmentation, New Innovations, Reports and Industry Forecast to 2028||McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc

The healthcare fraud detection market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 28.92% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing number of fraudulent activities in healthcare drives the healthcare fraud detection market.

The competitive landscape section of the report highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players. This market report offers all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. According to this report, the global market is anticipated to witness a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The major players covered in the healthcare fraud detection market report are IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., COTIVITI, INC., McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, CGI Inc., DXC Technology Company, Northrop Grumman, LexisNexis, Pondera Solutions, Wipro, Codoxo and HMS among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing number of patients seeking health insurance is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising prepayment review model, increasing returns on investment, increase in the pharmacy claims-related fraud, increasing population adapting health insurance and rising need for solutions that have biometric sensors to identify frauds are the major factors among others driving the healthcare fraud detection market.

Moreover, increasing adoption of healthcare fraud analytics in developing countries, rising emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare industry and role of AI in healthcare fraud detection will further create new opportunities for healthcare fraud detection market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

However, rising limitations in the data capturing process in Medicaid services, rising less adoption of healthcare fraud analytics and lack of skilled and trained profession are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, while time-consuming deployment and the need for frequent upgrades will further challenge the growth of healthcare fraud detection market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Objectives of Healthcare Fraud Detection market research report:

Market research objectives seek to uncover competitor strengths (and weaknesses), identify potential influencers, improve brand awareness, reveal customer demographics, and measure marketing effectiveness that ultimately helps to strengthen consumer engagement.

To make available the wide-ranging overview of the Healthcare Fraud Detection market. To know the buyers in terms of buyer variables including their frequency of buying and the location. To achieve the information about the key players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To be aware of the future outlook and prospects for Healthcare Fraud Detection market analysis and forecast 2021-2028. To analyze the market size of the market so that understanding the key trends from it gets easy. To know consumer response or market-product testing. To examine the market based on product, market share, and size of the product share. To analyze prospects or opportunities in the market for stakeholders by knowing the high-growth segments of the Healthcare Fraud Detection market. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Healthcare Fraud Detection is flourishing. To achieve illustrations and forecast the Healthcare Fraud Detection market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Scope and Market Size

The healthcare fraud detection market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery mode, type, end-user and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, the healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into services and software.

Based on delivery mode, the healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into on premise delivery models and on-demand delivery models.

Based on type, the healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics.

Based on end-user, the healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into private insurance payers, public/government agencies, third-party service providers and employers.

The healthcare fraud detection market is also segmented on the basis of application into insurance claims review, payment integrity and other application.

List of Chapters:

1 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Overview

2 Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028)

4 Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2028)

5 Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Healthcare Fraud Detection Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Forecast (2021-2028)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

