Global Heatstroke Treatment Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast 2028

Global heatstroke treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising average Earth temperature due to global warming, all age groups are vulnerable to the exposure and increasing prevalence of heart and lung disorders, development in the healthcare expenditure and rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Global heatstroke treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of heatstroke treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global heatstroke treatment market are Mankind Pharma, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Medisim, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Abbott, AstraZeneca, ALLERGAN, Patanjali Ayurved, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.

Market Definition: Global Heatstroke Treatment Market

Heatstroke is a condition which occurs when body temperature rises above 104 F or 40ºC in adults, and 105 F or 40.5ºC in children, as a result of prolonged exposure to sunlight or heat or physical exertion in high temperatures. Heatstroke requires emergency treatment as it quickly damages the brain tissues, heart, kidney and muscles. If the treatment is delayed the condition gets worseand increases the chances of serious complications or death. Symptoms include high body temperature, altered mental state or behavior, tachycardia, rapid breathing nausea, vomiting among others.

Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition and requires emergency treatment, from 2006 to 2010 about 3332 deaths were reported attributed to heatstroke in the USA, 58 and 71% mortality rates have been reported for 28-day and 2-year respectively regarding heatstroke. It has been reported that the number of deaths will increase due to climate change. By the year 2050, heat stroke-related deaths are expected to rise nearly 2.5 times from the current annual deaths of approximately 2000.

Market Drivers

Rising average Earth temperature due to global warming has fueled the market growth

Increasing prevalence of heart and lung disorders is driving the market growth

Increasing military training and participating in sports, such as football or long-distance running events, in hot weather can lead to heatstroke; this factor further enhances the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness and first aid knowledge amongst people about heatstroke is hampering the market growth

Unavailability of skilled professionals for emergency treatment related to heatstroke also acts as a market restraint

Lack of facilities and emergency departments in remote areas is hindering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market

In March 2017, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc received the Priority Review designation for its novel drug Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) for the treatment of exertional heat stroke (EHS) from the U.S FDA. There is currently no approved drug for the treatment of heatstroke. Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) already received a fast track designation from the U.S FDA, these designations will help the company for early approval of this drug and if approved it will be the first drug therapy for EHS

In January 2017, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc completed the New Drug Application (NDA) submission for Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) to the U.S. FDA for the treatment of exertional heat stroke (EHS). There is currently no approved drug for the treatment of heatstroke and if this is drug approved it will offer a new standard of care for this serious and life-threatening condition

